New-gen Jeep Compass officially breaks cover, new tech, electric powertrain & more

Jeep has taken the wraps off the new-generation Compass SUV, revealing the SUV in all its glory. The third-generation offering not only packs a more rugged and upmarket look but has also grown in terms of proportions, tech, and powertrain options. The new Jeep Compass will now be available with plug-in hybrid and electric alternatives, in addition to the petrol and diesel engine options.

New-gen Jeep Compass: New Platform, Evolutionary Styling

The new-gen Jeep Compass is based on the Stellantis Group’s STLA Medium architecture, optimised to support multiple powertrains on the same platform. Visually, the new Compass looks evolutionary, borrowing cues from the smaller Avenger and larger Grand Cherokee in Jeep’s stable. The model gets the iconic seven-slot grille with a front that’s more upright. There are also trapezoidal wheel arches and rugged cladding, while the bumpers are said to be reinforced with the radar systems repositioned to avoid damage in tight spaces or when tackling obstacles.

The new Jeep Compass has grown in proportions and provides 55 mm of additional legroom, 34 litres of interior storage space, and 45 litres of additional boot capacity

New-gen Jeep Compass: Off-Road Capability

The 2026 Jeep Compass is also more off-road-ready, according to the company. The European version has a ground clearance of 200 mm, an approach angle of 20 degrees, a breakover angle of 15 degrees, and a departure angle of 26 degrees. The water wading depth measures 470 mm. The model also comes equipped with Select-terrain, which adapts the suspension according to the terrain.

Jeep has made upgrades to the suspension setup with new springs, dampers, and an anti-roll bar, promising a good balance between handling and comfort. The model will be available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The AWD versions will have even better off-road credibility with more functional bumpers that allow 27 degrees of approach angle, 16 degrees of breakover, 31 degrees of departure angle, and improved ground clearance and water wading. The model will also come equipped with Hill Descent Control as standard on the AWD trims.

The Jeep Compass electric promises a range of up to 650 km on a single charge, while the electric versions will make between 210 bhp and 370 bhp, depending on the variant

New-gen Jeep Compass: More Space

Furthermore, the new Jeep Compass is more spacious thanks to its new architecture. Jeep says the SUV now provides 55 mm of additional legroom, 34 litres of front interior storage space, and 45 litres of additional boot capacity, up to 550 litres. The cabin continues to be a five-seater with a 40:20:40 split for the second row.

The dashboard sports a new layout on the 2026 Jeep Compass with a new 10-inch digital instrument console and a 16-inch infotainment screen equipped with over-the-air (OTA) updates. There’s also Level 2 ADAS that brings a suite of electronic aids, a head-up display, semi-automatic lane change, Matrix LED lighting, and mobile phone access.

The new Compass gets a completely revamped interior with a 10-inch digital console and a 16-inch infotainment screen with OTA updates

New-gen Jeep Compass: New Powertrain

Powering the new-gen Jeep Compass will be the option of a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and three electric versions. The PHEV model produces 192 bhp, while there’s also a mild-hybrid version with the 48-volt architecture that develops 143 bhp. The Compass Electric is available with the 210 bhp front-wheel drive version on the base variant, while the top-spec model makes 370 bhp with all-wheel drive. The latter gets a dual motor setup, one on each axle, with the rear motor churning out an additional 66 bhp and 323 Nm of peak torque.

The Compass Electric promises a range of up to 650 km on a single charge and gets a fast charging time with 20-80 per cent chargeable in 30 minutes using a 160 kW DC charger. The e-Compass also gets an active grill shutter integrated into the front bumper, air ducts on the front and rear wheels, sharp rear edges, and a flat underbody design, all of which are aimed at optimising aerodynamic efficiency.

The third-gen Jeep Compass will be produced at the brand's plant in Italy for European markets. Its arrival in India is yet to be confirmed

Will the new-gen Jeep Compass come to India?

The new Jeep Compass will continue to be produced at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy for the European markets. Notably, India is the global production hub for the current generation Compass in the right-hand drive guise. That being said, the automaker has not confirmed if the model will arrive in India in the new generation avatar, but it will be making its way to multiple markets globally in a phased manner.

