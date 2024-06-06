New Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a jet fighter colour scheme. Check it out

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xoom Combat edition as the new top-spec variant in the sporty scooter’s lineup
The new Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new Mat Shadow Grey paint scheme with contrast graphics across the bodywork
The new colour scheme brings a sharper look to the sporty scooter and has been inspired by jet fighters
The Xoom Combat continues with the same hardware using a 110.9 cc engine tuned for 8.05 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a CVT unit
The suspension setup comprises telescopic front forks and a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking comes from a front disc and rear drum brake setup
The Xoom packs a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, LED projector headlamp with LED DRLs, and a segment-first cornering lights
The new Xoom Combat is about ₹1,000 more expensive compared to the Xoom ZX, and is priced at ₹80,967 (ex-showroom)
All other variants remain the same on the Hero Xoom 110
Hero is all set to expand the Xoom range with the upcoming Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 scooters set to launch later this year