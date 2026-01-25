HT Auto
New Renault Duster Debuts In India Tomorrow: 5 Key Expectations

New Renault Duster debuts in India tomorrow: 5 key expectations

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2026, 12:33 pm
  • The Renault Duster will mark its return to the Indian market tomorrow in its new-gen guise. Here's all you need to know about it.

Renault Duster
The Renault Duster will be launched in India on January 26, 2026. 2025 Dacia Duster shown above
Renault Duster
The Renault Duster will be launched in India on January 26, 2026. 2025 Dacia Duster shown above
Renault is set to pull the wraps off the new-gen Duster in India tomorrow, on January 26, marking the popular SUV’s return after being discontinued in 2022. The model will be the first India-bound product under Renault’s International Game Plan 2027 and will be based on the third-gen Duster that is already on sale in global markets under the Dacia brand. While the India-spec version is expected to carry some changes, here are five key things to expect from the new Renault Duster ahead of its debut:

1. Sharper, more contemporary design

The new Duster moves away from the rounded styling of its predecessor and adopts a boxier, more rugged look. It will bring slimmer LED DRLs up front and a revised rear fascia with connected LED taillamps. The upright stance, squared wheel arches and heavy body cladding are expected to be retained.

2. A more modern, tech-focused cabin

Renault Duster
The upcoming Renault Duster will feature a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster for the driver
Renault Duster
The upcoming Renault Duster will feature a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster for the driver

Inside, the new Duster will feature a utilitarian yet tech-rich cabin layout. The dashboard design seen on the global models includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a 7-inch digital cluster. Other expected features include wireless charging, a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D audio system and improved material quality compared to the outgoing model.

3. Expanded safety and ADAS tech

Safety will be a major focus for the upcoming Duster, with standard features expected to include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-descent control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. Renault is also expected to offer an ADAS suite, which could include features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

AspectWhat to expect from the new Renault Duster
DesignSharper LED DRLs, connected LED tail-lamps, boxier and more rugged SUV stance
Cabin & Tech10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, improved interior materials
SafetySix airbags, ESC, hill-descent control, ISOFIX mounts, expected ADAS features
Engine Options1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol, possible 1.6-litre strong-hybrid petrol
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive standard, 4x4 expected on select variants
Off-road HardwareTerrain management system, up to 217 mm ground clearance (global spec)
Market PositioningMid-size SUV positioned against Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Kushaq

4. Multiple powertrain options, including hybrids

Globally, the third-generation Duster is offered with a range of petrol and hybrid powertrains, and some of these are expected to reach India. Options include a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 130 bhp and 230 Nm, paired with a 48V system. This engine is also the only one internationally offered with a 4x4 drivetrain and a 6-speed manual gearbox. A 1.6-litre strong-hybrid setup, combining a petrol engine with two electric motors for a combined output of 140 bhp, is also under consideration.

Also Read : Renault Filante breaks cover as new flagship SUV ahead of March 2026 launch )

5. Retained off-road credentials

Renault Duster
The third-gen Duster comes with three powertrain options globally, with two hybrid units and a bi-fuel option
Renault Duster
The third-gen Duster comes with three powertrain options globally, with two hybrid units and a bi-fuel option

Unlike many newer compact and mid-size SUVs, the Duster is expected to retain genuine off-road capabilities. Four-wheel-drive variants available internationally come with a terrain management system, increased ground clearance of up to 217 mm, and improved approach and departure angles. If offered in India, this would help the Duster stand out in a segment that has largely moved towards pavement crawlers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2026, 12:33 pm IST
