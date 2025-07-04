New Land Rover Defender Octa Black unveiled with darkened, sinister look

JLR has taken the wraps off the new Defender Octa Black, bringing a new paint finish to the power-packed SUV. The new Defender Octa Black builds on the absolutely ludicrous Octa variant, but with an all-black theme for that sinister look. Land Rover has gone to great lengths for an extensive black detailing on the performance 4x4, which promises to set it apart from the regular Defender SUVs.

The new Defender Octa Black is finished in the new Narvik Black paint scheme with over 30 exterior elements finished in black for a complete stealth look.

Defender Octa Black: All-Black Everywhere

The new Defender Octa Black is finished in the new Narvik Black paint scheme, which the automaker calls the “truest black" in the Defender palette. The new Narvik Black gets a gloss finish, while clients will be able to personalise the exterior with an optional matte protective film.

The exhaust silencer and centre box, and optional electrically deployable towbar, get a gloss or satin black finish on the Defender Octa Black

Moreover, about 30 exterior elements have been finished in black to keep up with the theme. This includes the front undershield and rear scuff plates in Satin Black Powder Coat with exposed recovery eyes in Satin Black.The tow eye cover at the front and quad exhaust tips at the rear get the gloss black finish. The Land Rover oval on the grille is finished in black as well with the darkened silver script. Other blacked-out elements include the exhaust silencer and centre box, and optional electrically deployable towbar, all of which either get a gloss or satin black finish.

Customers of the Defender Octa Black have the option to choose between 20- to 22-inch gloss black wheels with black centre caps and Shadow Atlas Defender script. Even the brake calipers are finished in gloss black with the lettering in a contrasting Sentient Silver.

The cabin sports the all-black theme sporting Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather with Kvadrat upholstery, along with the optional chopped carbon fibre finish across the interior

Defender Octa Black: Blacked-Out Cabin

The cabin takes the dark route even more seriously with the new Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather with Kvadrat upholstery on the performance seats. Kvadrat brings new perforation patterns on the seats with new stitching detail on the backrests. The seat backs and armrest hinges are finished in Carpathian Grey. Other enhancements include the cross car beam finished in satin black, while there is an optional chopped carbon fibre finish across the interior, in case it wasn’t already black enough.

Speaking on developing the new black variant, Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said, “There’s no denying the presence and purpose of Defender Octa: it’s the tallest and widest Defender, enabling it to tackle even more extreme terrain. The introduction of Defender Octa Black takes things up a notch. We know our clients love giving their Defenders all-black finishes, so our designers have applied this principle to every possible surface – inside and out – to create the ultimate tough luxury Defender Octa."

The Defender Octa Black gets the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque

Defender Octa Black: Engine Specifications

Power on the new Defender Octa Black comes from the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from BMW. The motor produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The SUV sports a 6D suspension for higher off-road performance, while the model is equipped with Body and Soul Seats (BASS) in the front row that elevates the aural experience. The Defender Octa packs a 700-watt, 15-speaker Meridian sound system.

The new Defender Octa Black gets the newer updates across the range, including the revised headlamp cluster and signature graphic, new flush taillights with smoked lenses, and a larger 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with PiviPro.

The Defender Octa will now be available in two new colours - Sargasso Blue and Borasco Grey. A new white wrap will be rolled out later this year

Defender Octa Black: More Colours

With the new Octa Black, the Defender Octa range will now be available in two new colours - Sargasso Blue and Borasco Grey - along with the existing Charente Grey and Petra Copper. Land Rover will introduce the Patagonia White Matte Wrap on the Octa later in the year. The new Defender Octa Black should be available in India soon.

