Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Honda Amaze: Sedan space in India got a boost in 2024
- Here are five of the sedans that were launched this year and made major headlines.
The Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed a plethora of car launches in 2024, which was majorly dominated by SUVs and crossovers owing to the rising demand and popularity for these vehicles. While small and compact car segments have witnessed some major launches in 2024, the sedan space too seen some significant model introductions.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
The launches in the sedan segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market were not only limited to the mass-market category as the luxury carmakers too launched some interesting sedans in the country.
As we look back to the car launches in 2024, here is a quick look at five of the sedans that were launched this year and made major headlines.
The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was one of the major launches in India this year, which came with a significantly updated design language and new features. Also, the sedan was launched with a completely new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that debuted in the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Despite sharing a host of components with the new Swift, the new generation Dzire comes significantly different from its hatchback sibling. Most importantly, the new Dzire became the first Maruti Suzuki model to receive a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating. Some of the key features introduced to the new Dzire include a single-pane sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, six airbags, reverse parking camera, electronic stability control etc. It is available in both petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options, while transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit.
One of the key competitors to the Dzire, the Honda Amaze too received a generational update as the Japanese carmaker launched the third-generation iteration of the sub-compact sedan in India shortly after the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki sedan. The new Amaze came with a host of design changes resembling more like the Honda City. Inside the cabin too, it received a plethora of updates. The cabin of the new Amaze gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a wireless phone charger, while other features include an ADAS suite comprising adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist technology. It has six airbags, a rearview camera and a LaneWatch camera. Powering the sedan is the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is available with transmission choices like a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit.
Chinese electric carmaker BYD launched the Seal sedan in India in March this year, which is the brand's first sedan in the country. The BYD Seal looks like it has taken inspiration from the design of the Porsche Taycan EV. The electric sedan comes loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. It gets a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual wireless phone chargers, ventilated and heated front seats etc. Safety features of the BYD Seal include nine airbags, and an ADAS suite, which comprises adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking. BYD Seal is available in two battery pack options - 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh. The EV offers up to a 650-kilometre range on a single charge. It comes available in both 2WD and AWD drivetrain options.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB was one of the key luxury sedans launched in India in 2024. The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class was launched in India with a long-wheelbase (LWB) version. The new E-Class comes with a sharper design, while the interior gets a new MBUX hyperscreen setup, which looks to have taken design inspiration from the EQS electric sedan. Other features include a quad-zone automatic climate control with digital vent control, a 17-speaker Burmester audio system, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Safety features include eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an ADAS suite. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB comes in two turbocharged petrol and one diesel engine options.
Also check these Cars
Along with the new-generation E-Class, the Indian luxury car market also witnessed the arrival of the new-generation iteration of its direct rival, the BMW 5 Series. The BMW 5 Series was launched in a long-wheelbase (LWB) iteration. The BMW 5 Series LWB is the third long-wheelbase BMW model in India, after the 3 Series and 7 Series. It gets BMW’s signature illuminated kidney grille and LED headlight setup. The cabin comes loaded with features like a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, quad-zone climate control, and an 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround audio system. Powering the BMW 5 Series LWB is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.