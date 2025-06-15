The Defender is an icon in the JLR lineup, and the new generation emotes the same ruggedness as its predecessor did back in the day
1. Visually striking with its boxy proportions, upright nose, and bulbous size, the Defender knows how to command presence
2. The cabin is equal parts rugged and luxurious. The digital console & infotainment screen ensure it’s up to speed on new-age electronics.
3. The ride quality is pliant for long hauls, and the second row is cavernous with enough room to stretch a leg or two
4. The Defender blends into the cityscape with a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, 4-zone climate control, wireless charging & more, making it a comfy space
5. The air suspension brings utility with 72 mm of additional ground clearance to 290 mm, while the water wading depth is a massive 900 mm
6. The 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines get the job done, but aren’t the most exciting. You have the 5.0-litre & 4.4-litre V8 options on the higher trims.
7. The Defender is JLR’s best seller in India. Despite being a full import, it witnesses high demand and commands a waiting period.
8. The Defender is priced between ₹1.28 crore and ₹2.79 crore (Octa, Edition One), making it expensive but desirable. All prices are ex-showroom.