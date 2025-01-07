2025 Defender V8: Luxury and ruggedness meet more power. Here's what is new

The iconic Defender has been reintroduced in its 2025 avatar blending luxury with rugged capability. Launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom) the updated Defender packs several exciting changes. Here are five key highlights of this luxury SUV:

1 New V8 power The newly introduced Defender now comes with the addition of a new V8 P425, 5-litre, petrol engine, delivering an impressive 425 bhp of power and 610 Nm of torque. This engine is available across the Defender 90, 110 and 130 variants. For those seeking ultimate performance, there's an Octa variant that boasts a top-end, 4.4-litre, V8 petrol engine producing a staggering 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. These additions make the Defender lineup more powerful than ever while retaining the existing 2-litre and 3-litre turbocharged petrol options.

2 In-cabin features The 2025 Defender’s interiors have been upgraded for enhanced luxury. Key additions include Windsor leather seats with 14-way heated and cooled front seats featuring memory functions, winged headrests and climate-controlled second-row seats. Other highlights include Nubuck-edged carpet mats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, advanced technology like an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 3D surround camera and a Meridian sound system. The Defender 130 variant also stands out with captain chairs in the second row for better access to the third row.

3 Design The Defender's iconic rugged design receives modern enhancements, including matrix LED headlights with DRLs, a contrasting black roof and 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels. The soft-close tail door further adds a touch of sophistication. These updates maintain the Defender's bold aesthetic while elevating its luxury appeal.

4 Off-road technologies The Defender is built for adventure, and the 2025 model reinforces this with advanced performance technologies. The Terrain Response and Configurable Terrain Response systems allow drivers to tailor settings to tackle various terrains. The inclusion of Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics ensures improved ride quality and comfort on challenging roads.

5 Pricing and competition The 2025 Defender V8 starts at a price of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Available in three different body styles namely Defender 90, 110 and 130 the new engine will now be available on the X-Dynamic HSE and X trims. The pricing of the new V8 variants of the SUV is about ₹35 lakh steeper than the base variant. With its powerful new engine, luxurious features and cutting-edge technology, the 2025 Defender is set to compete with premium SUVs like the BMW X7, Mercedes GLC, Jeep Wrangler, Range Rover Velar and Volvo XC90 in India.

First Published Date: