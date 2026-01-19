Honda Jazz puts on racing overalls with this new concept

HT Auto
By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2026, 14:49 pm
  • Honda teases a radical Jazz racing concept in China, featuring aggressive aero upgrades, lowered stance and motorsport-inspired styling. Launch details remain unclear.

Honda Jazz racer
The Honda Jazz race car concept was revealed alongside debut photos of the new-gen Jazz for the Chinese market
Honda Jazz racer
Honda has launched the updated version of the Jazz (also known as the Fit) in China. Still, it was the press release that caught most of the attention, as the Japanese automaker teased an extraordinary image of the hatchback wearing full racing overalls. The Honda Jazz race car concept stood inconspicuously among images of past-generation models, looking all geared up to take on grocery runs in the morning and set track records at night.

This may very well be the sportiest Jazz ever designed, featuring a lowered stance, an aggressive bodykit, and all that jazz. It dons a sporty blue livery with white and red graphics and features a carbon fibre roof and engine hood. It rides on white 6-spoke alloys wrapped in race-spec tyres with white lettering. Up front, it gets a big hood scoop, a revised grille with a front splitter, and cannards around the air ducts and front arches.

The Jazz racer appears to carry a wider track and gets fitted with a more aggressive set of side skirts. While there are no images of the rear end, the hatchback puts on a massive roof-mounted rear wing and appears to carry a large, race-spec rear diffuser.

Also Read : Icon reborn; First-gen Honda NSX returns as all-carbon restomod named Tensei

Honda Jazz racer concept: Powertrain details and availability

Honda remains tight-lipped about the micro racer, and as such, there are no details about its powertrain or market launch, if there is even a plan to do so. The only technical specifications mentioned are of the standard Honda Jazz, which will be sold as the Fit in China with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a CVT. The hatchback will be available in just one trim option and will be limited to just 3,000 units in the market.

If the Jazz racer is indeed launched, we expect it to be powered by the same engine and positioned as a sportier, limited-edition model.

In India, the Jazz was sold from 2009 to 2023 and was available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that could be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2026, 14:49 pm IST
TAGS: concept cars Jazz Honda

