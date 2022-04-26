Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-AMG teases C43 replacement, could get 2.0-litre turbo-hybrid powertrain

Mercedes-AMG C43 could share its hybrid powertrain with CLA 45 S. 
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 26 Apr 2022, 09:44 AM
The front fascia indicates that it could be the C43 replacement. (Image: Twitter/Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has released a new teaser image of its new AMG model on its social media account, showing the front profile partially. The front corner showcased in the teaser image indicates that the car would come with a sportier visual appeal. The fluid LED daytime running light integrated into the adaptive LED headlamp is visible. Also, the AMG signature front grille with aggressive-looking vertical slats too is visible. The front bumper too has been partially revealed showing the large air intake with black accents. Apart from that, the sloping bonnet and a shiny black ORVM are visible as well.

The brief video clip shows the startup sequence of the car where the LED headlights come on and level. After that, the lamps shut off. The video doesn't reveal anything about the exhaust note of the vehicle, as it is completely silent. It appears meaningless, but this could be symbolic signifying the new AMG model's hybrid powertrain, which would be able to run on pure electric mode silently. Mercedes-AMG has written that the image is of a new AMG model. “Here’s to a new AMG: try not to blink when making eye contact. More coming soon. Stay tuned!" the tweet reads.

The new AMG model could be the new C-Class AMG, which would arrive with a hybrid powertrain. While the German luxury car brand has not revealed the model's details, it appears like the replacement for the C 43. Expect it to come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with electric assist, similar to the CLA 45 S. Without any hybrid assistance, the engine is capable to churn out around 416 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque in the CLA 45 S.

The outgoing Mercedes-AMG C 43 comes with a nine-speed automatic gearbox paired with an AWD system. Expect the upcoming model that has been teased could arrive with a similar setup.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 09:44 AM IST
