Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 revealed globally; Limited to only 30 units

German automaker Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, a limited version of the CLE 53 with production restricted to just 30 examples globally. The company states that every unit produced has already been sold. Additionally, the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is based on the AMG CLE 53 , but Mercedes-AMG has extensively reworked the car's powertrain, chassis, aerodynamics, exterior and cabin. The model is also the second vehicle to join Mercedes-Benz's exclusive Mythos series, following the AMG PureSpeed.

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the 646hp CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, limited to 30 units globally. Powered by a V8, it delivers 850 Nm, reaches 310 kmph, and features extensive lightweight and aerodynamic upgrades

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646: Powertrain and performance

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 is powered by the German automaker’s M177 Evo 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, featuring a flat-plane crankshaft. Notably, the engine produces 646 hp and 850 Nm of torque, with the peak torque available between 2,500 rpm and 4,500 rpm. Unlike the AMG CLE 53 with an all-wheel-drive system, the CLE 646 sends its output to the rear wheels. The engine is paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Mercedes-AMG states that the performance-focused coupe can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds, while 0 to 200 kmph takes 11.4 seconds. Not only that, but the top speed of the CLE 646 has been electronically limited to 310 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646: Chassis and exterior

The Affalterbach-based automaker has focused heavily on weight reduction as part of the CLE 646's development. Mercedes-AMG says approximately 170 kg has been shaved off compared with the donor car, bringing its kerb weight down to 1,895 kg.

A range of lightweight components contributes to the reduction, including extensive use of carbon fibre, polycarbonate rear glazing and a lighter 12-volt battery. The car's body is also 60 mm wider than that of the CLE 53, giving it a more aggressive stance. Interestingly, carbon fibre has been used extensively across the bodywork, including the fenders, bonnet, roof, side sills, rear apron and boot lid. The coupe also features a prominent adjustable rear wing and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Moreover, the aerodynamic package has been developed to provide additional stability at high speeds. It includes an adjustable front diffuser and rear wing, with Mercedes-AMG claiming that the CLE 646 can generate more than 250 kg of downforce at its top speed.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646: Suspension and brakes

The chassis has received substantial upgrades to complement the V8's additional performance. The CLE 646 uses a steel coilover suspension system developed jointly with KW, featuring four-way adjustable dampers. The braking responsibilities are handled by a carbon-ceramic braking system. The front axle gets 420 mm discs with six-piston callipers, while the rear uses 360 mm discs with single-piston callipers.

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Mercedes-AMG CLE 646: Interior

Mercedes-AMG has removed the rear seats and acoustic insulation, transforming the CLE 646 into a more driver-focused two-seater. The cabin features lightweight bucket seats, carbon-fibre door panels and a roll bar. The standard audio system and several driver-assistance functions have also been simplified or removed as part of the weight-saving programme. Customers looking for an even more track-focused setup can opt for the Performance Package, which adds six-point racing harnesses.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646: Production and availability

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung will be produced in a strictly limited run of just 30 units worldwide. Each example will be hand-built in Affalterbach using an AMG CLE 53 as its starting point.

Despite the car only now making its world premiere, Mercedes-AMG says the entire production allocation had already been sold. The company has yet to announce pricing for the limited-run performance coupe.

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