Car launches in August 2025: Nissan Magnite Kuro to Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe
- August 2025 saw major car launches in India, including Renault, Mercedes, and Volvo facelifts, Hyundai’s Creta anniversary editions, and exclusive limited runs from Mahindra, Skoda, Toyota, BMW.
August 2025 turned out to be an eventful month for the Indian automobile market, with several new launches and special editions from both mainstream and luxury carmakers. Renault, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo brought in updated models, while Mahindra, Skoda, Toyota, BMW, Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Hyundai and Citroen kept buyers engaged with special editions and cosmetic packages.
Take a look at all of the new cars brought into the Indian automotive market in August 2025:
Renault updates the Kiger
Renault refreshed its compact SUV with the facelifted Kiger, priced between ₹5.76 lakh and ₹10.33 lakh. The model retains its existing 72 bhp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 100 bhp turbo-petrol engines, while receiving subtle design and feature updates.
Mercedes expands AMG line-up
Mercedes-Benz launched the AMG CLE 53 Coupe at ₹1.35 crore. Powered by a 449 bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, the coupe accelerates from 0-100 kph in 4.2 seconds and reaches up to 270 kph with the AMG Performance Package.
Volvo refreshes the XC60
The Volvo XC60 received a facelift, priced at ₹67.11 lakh. With cosmetic tweaks and added features, the SUV continues with its 250 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Hyundai celebrates 10 years of the Creta
To mark a decade of the Creta in India, Hyundai introduced three premium trims – Creta King, King Knight Edition and King Limited Edition. Prices range from ₹17.27 lakh to ₹20.20 lakh, with petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine choices.
Black Editions from Nissan and Maruti Suzuki
Nissan launched the Magnite Kuro, priced from ₹7.6 lakh to ₹9.94 lakh, available with 72 bhp naturally aspirated and 100 bhp turbo-petrol engines. Maruti Suzuki rolled out the Phantom Blaq cosmetic package for the Grand Vitara strong hybrid, costing around ₹1.05 lakh over the top Alpha+ variant.
Mahindra BE 6 goes dark with Batman edition
Mahindra introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition at ₹27.79 lakh. Limited to 999 units, now sold out, the electric SUV comes with a 286 bhp motor and a 79 kWh battery pack.
Skoda marks 25 years with limited edition models
Skoda celebrated its milestone with the Kylaq Limited Edition, restricted to 500 units and priced at ₹10.34–11.84 lakh. Alongside, 500 units each of the Slavia and Kushaq Anniversary Editions were launched, priced between ₹14.99 lakh–17.70 lakh and ₹15.82 lakh–18.43 lakh, respectively.
Toyota adds the Camry Sprint edition
Toyota launched the Camry Sprint Edition at ₹47.48 lakh. Offered at no extra cost, the edition features cosmetic updates while continuing with the 230 bhp 2.5-litre petrol engine.
Citroen introduces C3X trim
Citroen replaced the Shine trim of the C3 hatchback with the new X variant, priced between ₹7.91 lakh and ₹10.15 lakh. It continues with 82 bhp naturally aspirated and 110 bhp turbo-petrol engines.
BMW expands its special line-up
BMW launched the 50 Jahre Editions of the 330Li M Sport ( ₹64 lakh) and M340i ( ₹76.90 lakh), both limited to 50 units with cosmetic upgrades. Additionally, the X5 M Sport Pro entered the market at ₹1.13 crore for petrol and ₹1.15 crore for diesel versions, offering design enhancements without mechanical changes.
