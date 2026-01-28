HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg Is Building A Hardcore Cle Coupe For The Mythos Lineup

Mercedes-AMG is building a hardcore CLE coupe for the Mythos lineup

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2026, 20:06 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Mercedes-AMG has teased a high-performance CLE-based coupe from its limited-production Mythos lineup. Spotted testing in Sweden, the new model is expected to bring aggressive styling upgrades and a significant performance bump over the standard CLE 53.

Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos
Mercedes-AMG teases a high-performance CLE coupe undergoing winter testing in Sweden
Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos
Mercedes-AMG teases a high-performance CLE coupe undergoing winter testing in Sweden
View Personalised Offers on
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mercedes-AMG is working on a beefier version of the CLE 53 sports coupe, and to this end, the brand has shared new teaser images of the new model undergoing cold-weather tests in Sweden. This will be the second car to launch from the limited-production Mythos lineup, bringing a more aggressive exterior and a major performance boost.

Mercedes-Benz Mythos is a low-volume sub-brand launched in 2022. Positioned above the opulent Maybach lineup, the series is dedicated to producing ultra-luxury versions of existing Mercedes cars. The first car from the range was the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, which was based on the SL63 roadster and limited to just 250 examples. The upcoming coupe is likely to be as rare, potentially donning a new name altogether.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Cle 53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.45 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M4 Competition (HT Auto photo)
BMW M4 Competition
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.53 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.10 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.32 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon4999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
Engine Icon2894 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos: Design details

Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos
The upcoming CLE Mythos will be the second limited-production model from the Mercedes Mythos lineup
Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos
The upcoming CLE Mythos will be the second limited-production model from the Mercedes Mythos lineup

The teaser images showcase the upcoming CLE Mythos sliding on the snow under heavy camouflage. However, some of the crucial details remain visible to the naked eye. The coupe gets a wider lower grille for improved air intake and a massive rear wing, although not as big as the race-spec unit on the upcoming Track Sport Concept. The rear fascia appears to sport an updated diffuser, and the coupe gets a wider track for enhanced driving dynamics.

Also Read : Bertone Runabout brings Marcello Gandini's 1960s sports car concept back to life

Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos: Twin-turbo V8 in the cards?

Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos
Mercedes-AMG is likely to use an uprated V8 powertrain for the limited-run coupe
Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos
Mercedes-AMG is likely to use an uprated V8 powertrain for the limited-run coupe

Looks are, however, not the only thing that matters, and Mercedes says the Mythos coupe will have the performance to match its sportier vibe. The carmaker remains tight-lipped about the specifics, but judging from the bigger air intakes up front, this will be a new engine altogether.

Mercedes has already made a new V8 for the upcoming S-Class facelift; the M177 Evo brings a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged powerplant with a flat-plane crankshaft for improved throttle response and fewer emissions. While it will deliver 530 bhp in the executive sedan, the Mythos coupe should be able to extract more out of it.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2026, 20:06 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars CLE 53 Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG CLE

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.