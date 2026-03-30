Rolls-Royce Cullinan bespoke Yachting edition revealed, limited to four units

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled its latest bespoke Cullinan SUV inspired by marine craft and design. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting will be limited to just four units, making it an extremely rare car. In addition to that, the four units of the Yachting bespoke edition are defined by the directions on the compass- North, South, East and West, receiving a distinct paint scheme that evokes different oceanic atmospheres.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting: Exteriors

All four Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting bespoke SUVs get marine-grade teak detailing, hand-painted nautical fascias, Mediterranean wind-pattern Starlight Headliners, and distinctive exterior finishes. They reflect Rolls-Royce’s relationship with the world of maritime craft, from Charles Rolls’ own family yacht to contemporary client collaborations with yacht designers. The Yachting bespoke project draws inspiration from the elegance of high-performance vessels, specifically the J-class racing yachts of the 1930s. These themes are further anchored by hand-painted compass motifs on the front wings and 22-inch polished alloy wheels designed to mimic the brightwork found on a yacht’s deck.

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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting: Interiors

The interior of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV showcases specialised craftsmanship, featuring hand-painted artworks on the fascia and picnic tables. The artworks depict the wake of travelling toward a mothership, while achieving the effect required months of technical experimentation, involving airbrushing pigments onto wet lacquer and manually guiding the paint with fine brushes to simulate movement.

Notably, the cabin features authentic maritime materials like Open Pore Teak and a complex marquetry compass motif on the rear Waterfall, made of over 40 individual wood veneers. Not only that, but the leather upholstery reflects the nautical spirit, incorporating a rigging pattern hand-stitched by an artisan with a background in Royal Navy textile construction to replicate the appearance of twisted rope.

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Signature to Rolls-Royce, the Starlight headliners keep their place, on the roof employing fibre-optic stars to illustrate Mediterranean wind maps, creating a sense of subtle motion across the roof. The collection serves as a tribute to the personal history of Charles Rolls, who was an engineer on his family’s steam yacht, the Santa Maria.

By blending the waft line of classic yacht hulls with Bespoke artistry, Rolls-Royce continues to honour a century of shared heritage between luxury travel on land and at sea.

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