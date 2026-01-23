Mercedes debuts 2026 W17 with new livery; Completes first Silverstone shakedown

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has unveiled the first images of its 2026 challenger , the Mercedes-AMG F1 W17 E Performance, and completed its first on-track shakedown at Silverstone. The new car arrives ahead of sweeping technical changes that will reshape Formula One from 2026.

The W17 represents Mercedes’ first full response to the sport’s biggest regulatory overhaul in decades, with new chassis, power unit and fuel rules coming into force.

Built for F1’s 2026 reset

The W17 is smaller, narrower and lighter than its predecessor, reflecting the revised technical regulations. Mercedes says the car features active aerodynamics with moveable front and rear wings and a power unit designed to deliver an almost even split between electric and combustion power. It will also run on advanced sustainable fuels developed with title partner Petronas.

Team principal Toto Wolff said the project reflects a long-term development push across the organisation. “Formula One will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition. The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance. Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the Power Unit and advanced sustainable fuels with Petronas, reflects that approach.

"Releasing the first images of the W17 is simply the next step in that process. It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley. We will continue to push hard in the months ahead."

New livery and Microsoft sponsorship

Mercedes also revealed a striking new livery, featuring a PETRONAS green flow line that transitions from traditional Mercedes silver into black across the car. The sidepods feature an AMG-inspired rhombus signature, with a three-pointed star pattern on the engine cover.

Microsoft branding appears on the airbox and front wing following a major new sponsorship deal, although financial terms were not disclosed. Sky News has reported the deal could be worth around $60 million per year.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17 racecar unveiled

First on-track running at Silverstone

The W17 made its track debut during a filming day at Silverstone, with race drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli sharing driving duties. The car completed 67 laps of the 2.979 km International Circuit, covering just under 200 km of mileage.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, said the initial run focused on reliability. “We have had a sensible first day of running with the W17 at Silverstone. As with any shakedown, the focus is on ensuring everything operates safely and reliably. We were able to get through our allotted mileage, with both George and Kimi getting to experience the 2026 car on track for the first time. That is a testament to the hard work of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth. Our attention now turns to Barcelona, where we will look to build on today’s running and add to our understanding of the W17."

Testing plans and driver programme updates

Mercedes will continue running in Spain with three days of track activity during a five-day test window from January 26 to 30. The team will then hold an online launch event on February 2, followed by two pre-season tests in Bahrain before the 2026 season opener in Australia on March 8.

The team also confirmed that 22-year-old French driver Doriane Pin, winner of last year’s F1 Academy series, will take on a development role, working in the simulator, supporting factory operations and attending selected races.

