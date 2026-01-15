2026 Mercedes-EQS: What distinguishes Mercedes-Benz’s flagship EV

Mercedes-Benz has updated its flagship electric SUV, the EQS, for 2026 in India. Available in two versions, the five-seat EQS 450 and the seven-seat EQS 580, the EQS isn’t about dramatic design changes this time, but about refining what it already does well. Here are five things that explain why the 2026 EQS still matters.

1. Flagship positioning

The EQS remains Mercedes-Benz’s most expensive and most advanced electric SUV in India. With prices starting at ₹1.34 crore (ex-showroom) for the EQS 450 and going up to ₹1.48 crore for the EQS 580, it clearly sits above the rest of the brand’s EV lineup. In simple terms, this is Mercedes’ electric SUV without compromises.

2. Range

Driving range is still one of the EQS’s strongest cards. The EQS 450 is rated for 775 km on a single charge, while the EQS 580 goes a step further with a claimed 809 km. Both use the same 122 kWh battery pack, and while real-world numbers will be lower, these figures put the EQS among the longest-range electric SUVs on sale in India.

3. Strong performance with All-Wheel drive

The EQS doesn’t shout about performance, but it has plenty of it. The EQS 450 makes 355 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, good for a 0–100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds. The EQS 580 pushes things further with 536 bhp and 858 Nm, cutting that sprint down to 4.8 seconds. Both versions get 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard and a top speed limited to 210 km/h.

4. Fast-charging capability and AIRMATIC

Mercedes has paired the large battery with 200 kW DC fast-charging support, which allows a 10 to 80 per cent charge in a claimed 31 minutes under ideal conditions. Both variants also come with AIRMATIC air suspension as standard, which plays a big role in making the EQS feel more comfortable and controlled, especially on longer journeys.

5. Expanded Feature List for 2026

For 2026, Mercedes has made changes that owners will actually notice. The AMG Line exterior package, earlier limited to the EQS 580, is now available on the EQS 450 as well. Rear seat ventilation, previously exclusive to the top variant, has also trickled down. Rear passengers now get an MBUX tablet to control comfort and infotainment, reinforcing the EQS’s focus on being driven as much as driving itself.

It can be equipped with Mercedes’ massive MBUX Hyperscreen: a seamless curved display that spans multiple screens for driver, central and passenger functions under one glass surface. This interface uses Mercedes’ “zero layer" concept, showing key functions up front so you don’t need to dig through menus, and it can personalise suggestions using built-in AI.

