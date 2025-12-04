HT Auto
Honda refreshes CB125R for 2026 with new colour lineup

Honda refreshes CB125R for 2026 with new colour lineup

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2025, 09:31 am
  • For 2026, Honda refreshes the CB125R internationally with a new colour lineup, as the entry-level bike continues unchanged under the skin.

2026 Honda CB125R Neo Cafe Racer
2026 Honda CB125R
2026 Honda CB125R Neo Cafe Racer
2026 Honda CB125R
Honda has updated the CB125R for international markets for the 2026 model year, introducing new colour choices while keeping the motorcycle mechanically unchanged. The update applies primarily to European markets where the CB125R continues to be one of Honda’s popular entry-level street motorcycles.

For MY26, the CB125R is now available in four fresh shades: Matt Rock Grey, Matt Lucent Silver Metallic, Zefiro Blue Metallic, and Matt Pearl Diaspro Red. Apart from these cosmetic updates, the design remains unchanged and continues to follow the same styling theme seen on larger Honda Neo Sports Cafe models, including the previously sold CB300R in India. Key exterior elements such as the round LED headlamp, sculpted tank extensions and compact tail section carry over without any revisions.

Also Read : 2026 Honda CB750 Hornet gets a new E-clutch; Will it come to India?

No Mechanical Change

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains identical to the outgoing version. Power comes from a 124.9cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine producing around 14.5 hp and 11.6 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

One of the CB125R’s distinguishing features continues to be its premium hardware. The front suspension consists of 41 mm Showa SFF-BP upside-down forks, while braking is handled by a 296 mm front disc with a radial-mounted four-piston Nissin calliper and a 220 mm rear disc. The bike also gets IMU-based lean-sensitive ABS, a feature not commonly seen in this segment.

In terms of dimensions, the CB125R remains compact and lightweight. It has a seat height of 816 mm, wheelbase of 1,345 mm and a kerb weight of around 130 kg. The turning radius is listed at 2.3 metres.

Also Read : Honda removes CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from website

Equipment continues to include a 5-inch TFT colour display, full LED lighting, electric start and a 12V battery. No changes have been made to the electronics package for 2026.

Will It Come To India?

There are currently no plans to introduce the CB125R in India. Pricing such a premium-spec 125cc motorcycle competitively would be difficult in the local market. Honda’s existing 125cc range in India continues to include the SP 125, Shine 125 and CB125 Hornet.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2025, 09:31 am IST
