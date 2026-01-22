Upcoming Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift debuts Jan 29; Gets new flat-plane V8

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is getting a major facelift, and the German luxury carmaker is slowly drip-feeding new information to keep us waiting until the updated executive sedan officially premieres on January 29, 2026. The current S-Class, which debuted over five years ago, will be replaced by a new generation model by the next decade, offering both ICE and electric options. However, the upcoming model is positioned as a mid-cycle update that keeps the money rolling. This will mark the biggest ever update to the sedan, bringing nearly 2,700 new and updated components.

Mercedes-Benz has released a new teaser video of CEO Ola Källenius commenting on the S-Class facelift, billing it as the most advanced version of the sedan with updates spanning design, comfort, tech, and safety. While it carries the same overall silhouette as before, it is expected to grow bolder on the road. Upcoming changes on the outside include a revised grille that is more angular, tweaked bumpers for a more defined look, and refreshed headlamps and taillights with the three-pointed star motif. Mercedes has confirmed that the new S-Class will bring back the iconic upright star on the hood.

What’s inside the upcoming Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift?

The facelifted S-Class is expected to adopt a wall-to-wall display layout similar to the EQS, supported by the latest software

The main updates will take place inside the cabin, which is expected to become more tech-rich. Earlier spy shots suggest a new wall-to-wall display, similar to the all-electric EQS with its seamless glass panel on the dashboard. This will be underpinned by the latest Mercedes-Benz Operating System, the carmaker’s software architecture developed fully in-house. The S-Class will be the car that debuts the MB.OS, featuring 27 sensors, voice commands, and personalised functions.

The rear row brings a range of creature comfort updates that make it the best seat in the house. It will come with updated seating ergonomics and an expanded range of MANUFAKTUR personalisation options. The new S-Class will also bring updates to the AIRMATIC suspension that is claimed to provide greater comfort by adapting more readily to undulating terrain conditions.

What will power the Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift?

The updated S-Class features a reworked front grille, redesigned bumpers, and refreshed lighting with the new three-pointed star signature

The S-Class facelift will be underpinned by the same platform as before and is expected to carry the same engine options. These may include the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine rated for 286 bhp and 600 Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that can make a combined 381 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

Mercedes will continue developing cars with combustion engines well into the next decade and has no plans on shelving its most coveted powertrains anytime soon. Expressing his love for the V8, Källenius states that the carmaker has developed a completely new version. This is a flat-plane V8 engine that will run cleaner and comply with the latest European emissions norms. Meanwhile, the V12 powerplant that runs under the hood of the ultra-luxury Maybach S-Class is expected to be retained as well.

