Mercedes AMG A45 S track test review: Fastest hatchback is tailor-made for speed

Mercedes AMG A45 S track test review: Fastest hatchback is tailor-made for speed5 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 12:14 PM IST
Priced at ₹79.50 lakh, the Mercedes AMG A45 S is hot wheels that is tailor-made for the track.
- Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
- With 421 hp and 500 Nm of torque, the AMG A45 S has the most powerful four-cylinder engine in production.
Mercedes-Benz India have been playing in the powerplay overs for some time now as far as performance vehicles are concerned. With the largest lineup of performance vehicles on offer in India, one would imaging that the Germans are content reaping the benefits of a niche yet significant market. But being content isn't something the brand is content with and has now officially launched the AMG A45 S, a hot hatch with some seriously spectacular performance credentials.
Similar Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Mercedes-benz S-coupe
3982 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.6 Cr*Onwards
Mercedes-benz S-class (w222)
NA