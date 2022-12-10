HT Auto
McLaren made non-matured cars before, claims CEO

British supercar marquee McLaren's CEO Michael Leiters had said that the automaker's previous products launched before the Artura were non-matured ones. In an interaction with Evo, he said that the brand has learnt from its past mistakes and using that knowledge as a remedy to future problems. He also believes that such decisions to introduce non-matured products have left the company in a risky financial position.

| Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 08:47 AM
McLaren 765LT Spider at McLaren India showroom.
Interestingly, McLaren had to stop deliveries of the Artura because of some teething problems. Talking about the past cars, Leiters has said that in the past, the company accepted a non-mature product and would launch it and deliver it to the customers. However, Artura was the first product where McLaren didn't do that, claimed the automaker's CEO. "What I heard from my team here is that in the past, we accepted a non-mature product and would launch it and deliver it to the customers. The Artura was the first project where we didn't do that. We saw that the car wasn't mature, so we stopped deliveries. We already had a significant delay in our production line at the time, and we reduced production to zero cars a day to fix our quality problems," he said.

The McLaren CEO's confession comes just a few days after the automaker reportedly sold its collection of historic cars or at least a part of that in a bid to fund the financial requirements for the Artura project. The automaker has reportedly sold the cars to Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding, which currently owns nearly 60 per cent stake in the auto company. The Bahrain firm reportedly purchased the cars for an amount of $121.7 million.

Meanwhile, the UK-based automaker is currently planning to introduce a front-engined petrol model and even an SUV as well. Also, an electric sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT is under consideration.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 08:47 AM IST
TAGS: McLaren sportscar supercar
