4th time's the charm? Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes best-selling car in India once again

Suzuki India Limited has announced that the WagonR was the highest-selling car in FY24- 25. The manufacturer sold 1,98,451 units during the financial year, and not only this, but the WagonR has been the highest-selling car for the last four consecutive financial years: FY 22, 23, 24 and 25. Till now, over 33.7 lakh units of the WagonR have been sold. Maruti claims that 1 in every 4 customers chooses to repurchase the WagonR.

The WagonR is one of the most popular nameplate in the Indian market. It has helped the brand in dethroning rivals like the Tata Indica, Daewoo Matiz and the Hyundai Santro. While these rivals have now been discontinued, the WagonR is still going strong despite being on sale in India for the past 25 years.

Initially, the response from the WagonR wasn't so good because of its boxy design and styling. However, what eventually helped the hatchback was its spacious cabin, frugality and reliability. Slowly, the WagonR became a household name.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Electric cars confirmed for India launch soon

What powers the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

Under the hood, the WagonR is available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG powertrain as well. The 1.0-litre unit produces around 65 bhp and 89 Nm whereas while running on CNG the power and torque output falls to 56 bhp and 82 Nm. The 1.2-litre unit produces 88 bhp and 113 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG powertrain is only sold with a manual gearbox. Maruti has also revealed that it is the CNG powertrain that is the most popular.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

The WagonR is based on the Heartect platform which uses high tensile steel. Safety features on offer are Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist.

Watch: 20 lakh cars in a year! Maruti Suzuki’s major production milestone | Baleno, Fronx, Brezza, WagonR

WagonR has earned the trust of customers over the past 25 years because of the value proposition“ Our focus on innovation and customer-centricity has ensured that the WagonR remains a top choice for Indian families. In fact, 1 in every 4 WagonR customers returns to repurchase India’s highest-selling car, a reflection of its widespread appeal and the confidence our customers place in the brand." said, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

He further added, “Hatchbacks are an integral pillar of India's automobile industry. The WagonR's consistent leadership, securing its position as the highest-selling vehicle for four consecutive years, underscores the significance of this segment in driving long-term industry growth. Looking ahead, this segment will continue to be a cornerstone in spreading the joy of mobility to every Indian household."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: