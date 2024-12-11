Cars in India to be pricier from January 2025

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2024

Several carmakers across mass-market and luxury segments have announced price hikes

Maruti Suzuki announced a 4% price hike for its cars, ranging up to 25,000

Hyundai too announced a price hike for its cars ranging up to 25,000

Kia cars too will be costlier from January 2025

Mahindra cars in India will be costlier from next month by 3%

Tata Motos announced a 3% price hike for its cars, impacting both ICE models and EVs

JSW MG Motor India's cars too will be pricier by 3% from January 2025

Among the luxury car brands, Mercedes-Benz has announced a price hike for its cars between 2 lakh and 9 lakh

BMW cars in India too will be pricier by 3% from next month

Audi cars in India too will see a price hike in new year
