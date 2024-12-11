Several carmakers across mass-market and luxury segments have announced price hikes
Maruti Suzuki announced a 4% price hike for its cars, ranging up to ₹25,000
Hyundai too announced a price hike for its cars ranging up to ₹25,000
Kia cars too will be costlier from January 2025
Mahindra cars in India will be costlier from next month by 3%
Tata Motos announced a 3% price hike for its cars, impacting both ICE models and EVs
JSW MG Motor India's cars too will be pricier by 3% from January 2025
Among the luxury car brands, Mercedes-Benz has announced a price hike for its cars between ₹2 lakh and ₹9 lakh
BMW cars in India too will be pricier by 3% from next month
Audi cars in India too will see a price hike in new year