Maruti Suzuki sells over 19 lakh units domestically, cumulative sales cross 22 lakh mark

Maruti Suzuki India has announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. In FY24-25, Maruti Suzuki India has clocked the highest-ever total annual sales. The car maker sold 19,01,681 units domestically while the number for exports is stated at 3,32,585 units. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Maruti Suzuki has been India’s top passenger vehicle exporter, now accounting for nearly 43 per cent of India’s total passenger vehicle exports.

Maruti Suzuki FY24-25 results: Sales growth

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 2,234,266 vehicles in FY24- 25, achieving an aggregate growth of 4.6 per cent over the previous fiscal. Domestic sales rose modestly by 2.7 per cent while exports surged by a robust 17.5 per cent in this period.

Maruti Suzuki FY24-25 results: Net profit

The company recorded net sales of ₹14,51,152 million, up 7.5 per cent from ₹1,349,378 million in FY2023-24. Net Profit reached a new high at ₹1,39,552 million, a 5.6 per cent increase from the ₹1,32,094 million reported last year.

Maruti Suzuki FY24-25 results: Fourth quarter

In the final quarter (January–March 2025), Maruti Suzuki achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales with 604,635 units sold. Domestic sales grew 2.8 per cent to 519,546 units, while exports rose 8.1 per cent to 85,089 units, totalling a quarterly growth of 3.5 per cent.

Net Sales for the quarter stood at ₹388,488 million, compared to ₹3,66,975 million in the same quarter last year. However, Net Profit declined slightly to ₹37,111 million, down from ₹38,778 million in Q4 FY2023-24.

Maruti Suzuki FY24-25 results: WagonR highest selling

Earlier Maruti Suzuki India Limited also announced that their WagonR became the highest-selling car in FY24-25. The manufacturer sold 1,98,451 units of the hatchback during the financial year, making the WagonR the highest-selling car for the fourth consecutive financial year since FY 22. Overall, till now, over 33.7 lakh units of the WagonR have been sold. Maruti also stated that 1 in every 4 customers chose to repurchase the WagonR.

