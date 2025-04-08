HT Auto
2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched with 6 airbags and more features

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2025, 12:03 PM
  • All modes of the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are now E20 fuel compliant.
Cosmetically, there are no updates to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the 2025 Grand Vitara in the Indian market. For 2025, the brand has enhanced the safety features, added new variants and new equipment as well. The prices of the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start at 11.42 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2025, 12:03 PM IST

