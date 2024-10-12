How many Fronx has Maruti Suzuki sold till now?

Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx back in April 2013.
This Baleno-derived crossover has not only thrived in the domestic market but has also garnered substantial interest in international markets.
Within 17.3 months of its debut, Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 2 lakh units.
The manufacturer has revealed that NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru have emerged as the top 5 markets for Fronx.
After becoming the first new model to reach 1 lakh sales in a record 10 months, 1 lakh more units of the Fronx were sold in another 7.3 months.
Fronx is offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbocharged petrol engine.
Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed torque converter
There is also a CNG powertrain available with the manual gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between ₹7.51 lakh and ₹13.04 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.