Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets 6 airbags as standard

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2025, 13:32 PM
  • Maruti Suzuki WagonR is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
The current generation of the WagonR was introduced in 2019, the modern design and affordable price tag makes it a strong contender in the Indian markets
The current generation of the WagonR was introduced in 2019, the modern design and affordable price tag makes it a strong contender in the Indian markets

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has added 6 airbags to the WagonR. This should enhance the safety quotient of the hatchback. The WagonR is the best-selling car in the Indian market for the past four consecutive financial years.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

The WagonR is constructed on the Heartect platform, which incorporates high tensile steel. It is equipped with several safety features, including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist.

What are the specifications of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

The WagonR is equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and a CNG powertrain. The 1.0-litre engine generates approximately 65 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, while its CNG variant delivers reduced power and torque figures of 56 bhp and 82 Nm, respectively. In contrast, the 1.2-litre engine offers 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Both petrol engines can be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT, whereas the CNG variant is exclusively available with a manual gearbox. Maruti has indicated that the CNG powertrain is the most favored option among consumers.

What are the features of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a 60:40 split seats, dual-tone interior, tilt steering, multi-information display, rear parcel tray and AC and heater among others. There is also a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The company reported sales of 198,451 units during this timeframe, establishing the WagonR as the top-selling vehicle for four consecutive fiscal years: FY 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. To date, more than 3.37 million units of the WagonR have been sold, with Maruti highlighting that one in every four customers chooses to buy this model again.

The WagonR is recognized as one of the most popular nameplates in the Indian automotive sector. It has significantly outperformed rivals such as the Tata Indica, Daewoo Matiz, and Hyundai Santro, all of which have been phased out. Despite being on the market in India for 25 years, the WagonR continues to flourish.

Initially, the WagonR encountered a tepid response due to its boxy design and overall aesthetics. However, its roomy interior, fuel efficiency, and reliability ultimately led to its growing popularity, establishing it as a household name.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2025, 13:32 PM IST

