Maruti Suzuki sells over 1.8 million S-CNG cars, gains market share of 74.1%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is launching its new campaign called 'Run On What You Love'. This is being done to celebrate over 1.8 million S-CNG vehicles that Maruti has sold to date. As of now, the market share of 74.1 per cent in the CNG segment belongs to Maruti Suzuki.

As part of the new campaign every customer who walked into MSIL dealerships and expressed interest in S-CNG vehicles was gifted a plant. Maruti Suzuki is currently leading in the Indian market when it comes to CNG vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki currently has 13 models that are powered by CNG. There is Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Eeco, Baleno, Fronx , XL6, Grand Vitara and Super Carry. Sharing his insights on the campaign, Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The 'Run On What You Love' campaign celebrates the new-age CNG car buyer who is making a conscious choice and living life to the fullest. We believe CNG cars are no longer just about functionality; they are about enjoying the journey, embracing adventures, and pursuing passions. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire a new generation of drivers to explore the endless possibilities that S-CNG vehicles offer."

He further added, “We pioneered the CNG segment in India in 2010 and since then have won the trust of over 1.8 million customers who have loved the S-CNG technology for its optimal performance, unmatched fuel-efficiency, and uncompromised safety. We aim to build on our current 74.1% market share in the CNG segment by targeting higher volumes in this fiscal year."

The S CNG vehicles come with dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection System to provide an optimum air-fuel ratio. The S-CNG system offers enhanced safety with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and leakage in the entire CNG structure. Integrated Wire Harnesses are used to eliminate chances of short-circuiting and a Microswitch ensures the vehicle does not start during the CNG fuel filling process.

