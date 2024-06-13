Tata Motors CNG sales rise by 120% in FY24, contribute 16% to overall volumes

Tata Motors made a grand entry into the growing CNG passenger vehicle segment with Tiago and Tigor CNG models and its strategy has certainly paid off. The automaker's CNG sales jumped by 120 per cent from 41,000 units in FY2023 to 91,000 in FY2024. The sales more than doubled for the Indian auto giant surpassing the brand’s EV sales, which stood at 74,000 units during the same period.

The CNG sales at Tata Motors more than doubled from 41,000 units in FY2023 to 91,000 in FY2024, backed by new launches like the Tiago, Tigor, Punch an

Tata Motors revealed its annual CNG sales numbers during ‘Investor Day 2024.’ CNG cars contributed about 16 per cent to the brand’s overall volumes in FY2024, up from 8 per cent in FY2023. Meanwhile, the automaker witnessed an uptick in EV sales with a 48 per cent year-on-year growth, from 50,000 units in FY23 to 74,000 units during the previous fiscal.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Tiago 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago NRG 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.70 - 8.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs View Details

Also Read : Tata Nexon EV & Punch EV score five-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash test. Know more

Tata Motors rolled out its CNG tech on higher variants, while also introduced a market-first CNG-AMT combination

EV sales contributed 13 per cent to the brand’s overall volumes, up from 9 per cent the previous year. That said, petrol and diesel vehicles still contributed 71 per cent, albeit down from 83 per cent in FY23. Tata’s sales stood at 5.73 lakh units in the last financial year.

Tata ventured into the CNG segment with not just another factory-fitted CNG option but also introduced the alternative fuel option on higher variants packing more features. A milestone moment was the introduction of its twin-cylinder technology bringing more practicality to CNG vehicles, while the automaker brought the first CNG-AMT cars to the market earlier this year. The 360-degree approach to the CNG space has certainly turned out to be fruitful for Tata.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India 2024

Also Watch: 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?

Upcoming Tata Cars

Nearly all of Tata’s small cars including the Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Altroz get the CNG option. The company is gearing up to introduce the Nexon CNG next, which is expected to arrive around this festive season. The carmaker showcased the Nexon CNG at the maiden Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year.

The Investor Day 2024 presentation also revealed Tata’s future product launch timeline with the Curvv EV and Harrier EV set to arrive in FY2025, while the Sierra EV is confirmed for launch in FY2026. The automaker will also bring the Avinya-based electric vehicles to the market in FY2026, underpinned by the JLR platform. Tata previously announced it plans to bring 10 EVs to the market in 2025.

First Published Date: