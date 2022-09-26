HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Suv Launched At 10.45 L, Takes On Creta And Seltos

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launched at 10.45 L, takes on Creta and Seltos

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara already has at least 55,000 bookings and is promising to be a hot-seller in the upcoming festive season.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 13:01 PM
Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from Maruti Suzuki in quite some time, and that is not just in terms of dimensions of the vehicle but in its sheer significance as well.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from Maruti Suzuki in quite some time, and that is not just in terms of dimensions of the vehicle but in its sheer significance as well.
View all Images
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
1/16
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
2/16
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
3/16
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
4/16
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
5/16
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
6/16
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
7/16
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
8/16
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
9/16
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
10/16
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
11/16
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
12/16
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
13/16
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
14/16
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
15/16
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
16/16
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been officially launched in the Indian car market at the starting price of 10.45 lakh. It comes as the first strong-hybrid option from the Indian automaker and only the second strong-hybrid mid-size SUV after Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which is its technical cousin. There is also the option to choose a mild-hybrid version.

The Grand Vitara is carrying the weight of mammoth expectations for Maruti Suzuki, a company that admits it is entering the mid-size SUV space late. But late may be better than never and in case of Grand Vitara, it promises to be grand as well. Both Grand Vitara and Hyryder have been jointly developed and both models would be manufactured at the Toyota facility in Karnataka. But while there are many identical highlights, both models are competing as much against each other as they are against well-established players like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

What are the engine options on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor under its hood. This engine is mated to a battery in the strong-hybrid version for an enhanced mileage. The combined power output figure is at 115 hp and there is 141 Nm of torque available. On the mild-hybrid version, the power and torque figures are 103 hp and 135 Nm.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The emphasis is on mileage with the strong-hybrid version claiming to return around 28 kmpl while the mild-hybrid version offering around 20 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant-wise price list

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant-wise price list (ex-showroom)                                   Monotone                   Dual Tone
Transmission/VariantSigmaDeltaZeta/Zeta+*Alpha/Alpha+*Zeta/Zeta+*Alpha/Alpha+*
Manual Transmission (Smart Hybrid)10,45,00011,90,00013,89,00015,39,000 15,55,000
Automatic Transmission (Smart Hybrid) 13,40,00015,39,00016,89,000 17,05,000
Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT MT (Smart Hybrid)   16,89,000 17,05,000
Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT   17,99,00019,49,00018,15,00019,65,000
**Alpha+ & Zeta+ are applicable only for Intelligent Electric Hybrid variants

How many variants does Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have?

As mentioned, Grand Vitara is available in either the strong or mild hybrid versions. Under the mild-hybrid badge, the SUV comes in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. There are two variants under the strong-hybrid banner - Zeta+ and range-topping Alpha+.

How is Grand Vitara different from Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

Although technical cousins and with many similarities, the main differentiating factor between the Grand Vitara and Hyryder is in the exterior designing of both vehicles. While the Maruti SUV gets a large grille at the front, three-pod DRL unit, a stretched LED bar on the trunk etc, the Hyryder is more funky in its approach to exterior styling. There also is a difference between the pricing of both SUVs.

 

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Hyryder Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Kawasaki W175 launched at ₹1.47 lakh: Check price, specs, features
Kawasaki W175 launched at 1.47 lakh: Check price, specs, features
Maruti Suzuki to double car transportation by rail in India
Maruti Suzuki to double car transportation by rail in India
Over 100 fined for not wearing rear seat belt in Delhi as crackdown continues
Over 100 fined for not wearing rear seat belt in Delhi as crackdown continues
Tata Tiago EV launch this week: Big tech highlights to expect
Tata Tiago EV launch this week: Big tech highlights to expect
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launched at ₹10.45 L, takes on Creta and Seltos
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launched at 10.45 L, takes on Creta and Seltos

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city