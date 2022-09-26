Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launched at ₹10.45 L, takes on Creta and Seltos

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara already has at least 55,000 bookings and is promising to be a hot-seller in the upcoming festive season.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been officially launched in the Indian car market at the starting price of ₹10.45 lakh. It comes as the first strong-hybrid option from the Indian automaker and only the second strong-hybrid mid-size SUV after Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which is its technical cousin. There is also the option to choose a mild-hybrid version.

The Grand Vitara is carrying the weight of mammoth expectations for Maruti Suzuki, a company that admits it is entering the mid-size SUV space late. But late may be better than never and in case of Grand Vitara, it promises to be grand as well. Both Grand Vitara and Hyryder have been jointly developed and both models would be manufactured at the Toyota facility in Karnataka. But while there are many identical highlights, both models are competing as much against each other as they are against well-established players like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others.

What are the engine options on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor under its hood. This engine is mated to a battery in the strong-hybrid version for an enhanced mileage. The combined power output figure is at 115 hp and there is 141 Nm of torque available. On the mild-hybrid version, the power and torque figures are 103 hp and 135 Nm.

The emphasis is on mileage with the strong-hybrid version claiming to return around 28 kmpl while the mild-hybrid version offering around 20 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant-wise price list

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant-wise price list (ex-showroom) Monotone Dual Tone Transmission/Variant Sigma Delta Zeta/Zeta+* Alpha/Alpha+* Zeta/Zeta+* Alpha/Alpha+* Manual Transmission (Smart Hybrid) 10,45,000 11,90,000 13,89,000 15,39,000 15,55,000 Automatic Transmission (Smart Hybrid) 13,40,000 15,39,000 16,89,000 17,05,000 Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT MT (Smart Hybrid) 16,89,000 17,05,000 Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT 17,99,000 19,49,000 18,15,000 19,65,000 **Alpha+ & Zeta+ are applicable only for Intelligent Electric Hybrid variants

How many variants does Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have?

As mentioned, Grand Vitara is available in either the strong or mild hybrid versions. Under the mild-hybrid badge, the SUV comes in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. There are two variants under the strong-hybrid banner - Zeta+ and range-topping Alpha+.

How is Grand Vitara different from Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

Although technical cousins and with many similarities, the main differentiating factor between the Grand Vitara and Hyryder is in the exterior designing of both vehicles. While the Maruti SUV gets a large grille at the front, three-pod DRL unit, a stretched LED bar on the trunk etc, the Hyryder is more funky in its approach to exterior styling. There also is a difference between the pricing of both SUVs.

