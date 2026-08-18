Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh exports in 38 months; Fastest for an SUV

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that the Fronx has crossed the milestone of two lakh exports in under 38 months. Since the commencement of exports in June 2023, Fronx has witnessed an acceleration in global demand, making it the fastest SUV from India to achieve this feat. Additionally, the company stated that the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossed the milestone of one lakh exports in under 25 months; the two lakh exports milestone was achieved in just 13 months. Notably, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is manufactured at the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat and is exported to approximately 90 countries, including Japan.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses two lakh exports in under 38 months, becoming India’s fastest SUV to achieve the milestone, with exports reaching nearly 90 countries from Gujarat.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Every vehicle exported by Maruti Suzuki carries the hard work and pride of our people. Together, these vehicles take a piece of Indian manufacturing to nearly 120 countries. Fronx has been a key contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s success in exports. Since FY 24-25, it has been India's No. 1 exported passenger vehicle and is now shipped to nearly 90 countries. After crossing the milestone of 1 lakh exports in record time, Fronx reached its second lakh significantly faster, underlining its growing demand in the international markets."

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Specs

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by two different powertrains: a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a five-speed manual, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is equipped with similar features, including a 9-inch digital infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel with mounted audio controls, and USB charging points in the rear, among other features. The safety features of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx include six airbags, an anti-lock braking system with EBD, ESP with hill-hold assist and reverse parking assist, and others. Lastly, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.85 lakh.

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“Aligned with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, Maruti Suzuki continues to showcase the prowess of India’s manufacturing ecosystem. Sustained focus on exports has earned the company the number one position in passenger vehicle exports from India. Illustrating this leadership, all three of India’s top exported passenger vehicles in Q1 FY 26-27 were from Maruti Suzuki. The growing export volumes year-on-year are a strong endorsement of the reliability and appeal of the company’s products across global markets," Takeuchi added.

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