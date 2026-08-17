Skoda Slavia facelift teased ahead of August 18 India launch

Skoda India has released a teaser video of the Slavia facelift, revealing more of the sedan’s exterior ahead of its August 18, 2026 launch. The updated model retains the basic proportions of the current Slavia but receives several styling changes at the front, sides and rear. Here's what can be determined from the video:

Exterior expected updates

The most visible changes are concentrated around the nose. The facelift brings a redesigned grille with more prominent chrome detailing, while the headlamps are expected to feature revised internal elements and new LED lighting signatures. Skoda has also altered the lower grille pattern and redesigned the bumper.

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New fog-lamp housings form part of the revised front-end treatment. However, the chrome trim running along the window line has been retained from the existing model.

The side profile remains largely familiar, with the teaser showing a new five-spoke alloy wheel design. The wheels are expected to continue with the current 16-inch diameter. Skoda has not indicated any major changes to the roofline or pillars.

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At the back, the facelift appears to retain the overall shape of the existing tail lamps, but the lighting elements have been revised. The updated units are expected to feature sequential turn indicators, giving the rear a different lighting signature without a major change to the body design.

Interior likely to remain mostly the same

The cabin is set to gain a 10.25-inch digital driver display alongside the existing 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Revised upholstery and trim finishes are also expected as part of the update.

Other expected equipment includes wireless smartphone charging, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and an eight-speaker audio system. The facelift could also continue with features such as a single-pane sunroof, TPMS and front parking sensors. A rear-seat massage function has also been reported.

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Engine and transmission options

Skoda is expected to carry forward the existing petrol engine range. The 1.0-litre TSI should continue with around 116 PS and 178 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual or new eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre TSI is expected to retain its 150 PS and 250 Nm output, with power sent through a seven-speed DSG.

Safety and rivals

The current Slavia already offers six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, TPMS and ISOFIX mounts, along with a five-star Global NCAP rating. The facelift is expected to add further safety equipment.

Once launched, the updated Slavia will continue competing against the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Honda City. Prices are expected to rise slightly from the outgoing model’s ₹10 lakh- ₹18.19 lakh ex-showroom range.

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