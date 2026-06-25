Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a price hike of up to ₹7,500

The best-selling car of 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, has witnessed a price hike of up to ₹7,500. It sold approximately 2.14 lakh units in 2025 alone, surpassing its siblings, the Brezza and the Swift , while achieving this feat. While the price of the base variant has not been hiked and continues to be priced at ₹6.25 lakh, all other variants have witnessed a price hike.

Maruti Suzuki has increased Dzire prices by up to ₹ 7,500 across most variants, while retaining the base model’s price. The sedan continues with petrol and CNG powertrain options

Maruti Suzuki Dzire price hike explained

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets the steepest price hike of ₹7,500 in the VXi CNG and ZXi CNG variants. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG was earlier priced at ₹8.03 lakh, with the variant currently being priced at ₹8.10 lakh post the price hike. Similarly, the ZXi CNG variant of the Dzire was earlier priced at ₹9.03 lakh, with the variant post the price hike being available at ₹9.11 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The VXi MT and AMT variants have received a price hike of ₹5,000. Earlier, both variants were priced at ₹7.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹7.62 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Post the price hike, these variants are priced at ₹7.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹7.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZXi MT and ZXi AMT variants, similar to the VXi variants, have received a price hike of ₹5,000. The ZXi MT and ZXi AMT were previously priced at ₹8.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹8.62 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Post the price hike, both the variants are priced at ₹8.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The top-end variant of the Dzire, the ZXi+, has received a price hike of ₹5,000 as well. The Dzire ZXi+ MT and AMT are now priced at ₹8.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.36 lakh (ex-showroom), while they were earlier priced at ₹8.86 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.31 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Also Read : If I were buying the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, this is the variant I would choose

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a Z12E three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80.46 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Dzire also comes with a CNG powertrain, powered by the same engine but with a lower power output of 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque. The engine has been tuned for fuel efficiency and boasts a fuel economy of 24.79 kmpl, while the CNG variant offers 33.73 km/kg, the highest among sub-4m sedans in the country.

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