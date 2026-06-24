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If I were buying the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, this is the variant I would choose

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2026, 18:51 pm
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The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi MT offers an ideal balance of price and features, combining strong fuel efficiency, a spacious 382-litre boot, comprehensive safety equipment, and a practical petrol/CNG powertrain option

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
If I were buying the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, I would choose the ZXi MT variant
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
If I were buying the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, I would choose the ZXi MT variant
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starting at just
₹8,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been one of the most popular cars ever since its launch 18 years ago, back in 2008. Additionally, it was the best-selling car of 2025, with more than 2 lakh units sold in a single calendar year. While other rivals continue to exist, the Dzire has been one of the best-selling products offered by Maruti Suzuki in the country, owing to its space, reliability and after-sales peace of mind. While there are multiple variants on offer with the price range 6.25 lakh to 9.36 lakh, I would choose the ZXI MT.

Why the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI MT?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a budget offering for people looking to buy a sub-4m sedan that offers comfort, space and reliability. Of the 9 variants the Dzire boasts, I would pick the ZXi MT because it perfectly balances the price and the features that are offered with the car. Add to that the benefit of having a boot space of 382 litres, which is more than some of the sub-4m SUVs currently being sold in the Indian market. The owner is likely to use the features on offer on a regular basis while not paying the extra premium for the top-spec, flagship variant.

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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine Options

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a Z12E three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80.46 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The ZXi MT variant is available with a CNG powertrain as well, which is powered by the same engine but with a lowered power output of 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque.

The engine has been tuned for fuel efficiency and boasts a fuel economy of 24.79 kmpl, while the CNG variant offers a fuel economy of 33.73 km/kg, which is the highest when it comes to sub-4m sedans in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Feature List

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi MT is offered with features including 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED headlamps, integrated turn indicators on outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), LED High mount stop lamp, lip spoiler, chrome garnishing on the interior, dual-tone black and beige upholstery, multi-information display (MID), reverse parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear defogger, 6 airbags, a 7-inch infotainment system with wireless Android auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys Sound system, steering mounted audio control, wireless charger, rear centre armrest, adjustable rear seat headrests, remote keyless entry system, start-stop button, power windows and automatic climate control, among others.

Also Read : If I were buying the Hyundai Creta, this is the variant I would pick

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi MT Price

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI MT has been priced at 8.22 lakh (ex-showroom), which is 1.14 lakh more affordable than the top-spec ZXi+ variant. Additionally, the ZXi variant is offered with CNG, which the top-spec model is not. Furthermore, the ZXi variant is also offered with AMT transmission but demands a premium of approximately 45,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2026, 18:51 pm IST

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