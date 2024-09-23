Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift exterior, interior revealed in latest spyshot leaks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift sub-compact sedan is all set to make debut soon as the carmaker aims to rejuvenate the segment with updated looks and features. The latest leaks have revealed what the new Dzire will look like from the outside as well as the inside, offering a clear look at the changes it will undergo before the official launch which is expected to take place sometime next month. Dzire is currently the best-selling sedan across segments in India and is offered in petrol and CNG versions with price starting from ₹6.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest spyshot video has leaked the exterior and the interior of the upcoming Dzire facelift sedan. It shows the sedan has undergone heavy updates on the outside, including new front face and alloy wheels among others. The leak also reveals the updated cabin of the sedan with introduction of new features and elements. The Dzire 2024 will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor in the sub-compact segment.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Exterior changes

The new Dzire sedan will come with a redesigned front face which includes a new grille. The sedan will shed its rounded appeal and get a flatter front face with sharper looks. It is quite different from the design language seen in the new Swift which was launched earlier this year. The new Dzire gets strong character lines all across the body, sharper LED headlight units with DRLs, new alloy wheel design, redesigned taillights and an electric sunroof.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Interior updates

The cabin of the new Dzire will come with a dual-tone theme and a reworked dashboard. The carmaker will introduce a floating touchscreen infotainment system, possibly the same one that is used inside the new Swift. The driver display will be semi-digital. Other features expected to be introduced in the Dzire 2024 are 3600-degree camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless charging, AC vents for rear passengers among others.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Engine, transmission options expected

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce the new Z-series petrol engine that made its India debut in the new Swift. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit is likely to come mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out around 80 bhp of power and 112 Nm of peak torque.

