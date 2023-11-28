Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Top highlights

Published Nov 28, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular premium hatchback in Indian market.

It is offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

There are two powertrains on offer - Petrol and CNG.

The petrol engine produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AMT

The CNG powertrain is offered only on Delta and Zeta variants. It only gets the manual gearbox.

The CNG powertrain produces 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm

The Petrol-MT returns 22.35 kmpl, Petrol-AMT gives 22.94 kmpl whereas the CNG-MT delivers 30.61km/kg of fuel efficiency.

For safety, there is ABS, EBD, ESP, Hill Hold, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

The main rivals of Baleno are Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 and Citroen C3.
