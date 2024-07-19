Dzire to Slavia: 7 upcoming sedans expected to launch in India soon

SUVs have emerged as the flavour of all seasons in India. But there are still a handful of buyers who would want to have a sedan in their garage. As carmakers like Skoda Auto are aiming to revive a dying segment, a number of models are expected to be launched in India in the next few months. From the affordable sub-compact segment to the more premium options, there are as many as seven sedans likely to be introduced in the market, starting from August this year. Here is a look at these upcoming sedans in India.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new generation Dzire ahead of the festive season.Skoda Auto has already confirmed it will bring back models li

Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

A test mule of the upcoming Maruti Dzire facelift sedan was spotted testing near Gurugram ahead of its expected launch this year. (Image courtesy: Facebook/@JainDeepak)

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new generation Dzire sub-compact sedan in India next month. The carmaker has been spotted testing the upcoming model a number of times on Indian roads in recent times. The existing Dzire was launched in India back in 2016 when Maruti rebadged it from the Swift Dzire moniker.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Verna 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen C3X 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The new generation Dzire will be largely based on the new Swift hatchback launched by the carmaker in May. The design of the new Dzire will be heavily influenced by the hatchback with updated grille, headlight and DRL units at the front, a reworked taillight and bumpers on the outside along with tweaked alloy wheel design. One of the biggest change in the upcoming Dzire will be the introduction of an electric sunroof - a first in the segment. Under the hood, Maruti is expected to use the same new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Swift.

Also Read : Planning to buy Tata Curvv EV? Four more upcoming electric SUVs worth the wait

Honda Amaze facelift:

Honda Amaze is offered in three variants - E, S, VX. The S and VX variants in petrol come with CVT automatic gearbox. The diesel CVT engine is available only for the VX trim.

Honda's best-selling model Amaze is due for a facelift this year. The carmaker is expected to introduce the Amaze facelift by the end of this year. The sedan was last updated in 2022 with minimal changes. The upcoming version of the Amaze is expected to get more than just a facelift.

Expect the upcoming Amaze to be based on the new generation City. The design of the Amaze will get similar tweaks with an updated grille, new LED headlight cluster, new alloy wheels among others. The interior too is expected to get major changes with the introduction of a new and larger infotainment screen, possibly sourced from the Elevate SUV. Under the hood, Honda is unlikely to make any changes and use the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that can generate output of 90 bhp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque.

(Also check out Upcoming Cars in India)

Skoda Slavia facelift:

Skoda introduced the Slavia compact sedan in India in 2022 in an effort to revive the segment. Within two years, the carmaker is planning to give a mid-life update with a host of design tweaks across exterior. However, there is some time before the carmaker introduces the new version of the Slavia. Skoda Slavia sedan is expected to launch in India sometime around September next year.

Key changes expected in the new Slavia are new and sharper headlamps, updated grille and bumpers at the front and rear, reworked alloy wheel design among others. Skoda may introduce connected DRL in the Slavia facelift, something similar to what its rival Hyundai Verna boasts of. In terms of features, Skoda is expected to add tech-driven features besides ADAS suite. The sedan is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with manual and DSG automatic gearbox options besides the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor.

Also Read : Thinking of Mahindra XUV700 alternatives? Five premium SUVs that you can buy

Skoda Octavia:

The 2024 Skoda Octavia facelift comes with a revamped front fascia where most of the changes took place. It gets a sharper and redesigned vertically grille flanked by revamped LED headlamps that come with integrated refreshed LED daytime running lights. The front bumper too have received a redesign touch and carries diamond pattern mesh grille.

Besides introducing the Slavia facelift, Skoda is also planning the return of some of its previous sedans like Octavia to India. The carmaker recently confirmed the new, saying that the new generation Octavia, already introduced in global markets, could hit Indian shores via the import route later this year. Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said it will join the Slavia in its sedan fleet to help Skoda to re-enter the premium sedan segment. Skoda had launched the Octavia in India 13 years ago but was discontinued recently due to stricter BS6 emission norms.

Skoda Superb:

Along with the Octavia, Skoda is also planning to reintroduce the Superb sedan in the country. Skoda has recently said that it is planning to bring back the Superb sedan via Completely Built Unit (CBU) route by some time next year. Both Slavia and Octavia are set to to be fully imported initially before the carmaker decides to locally manufacture these two sedans. Skoda said the decision to bring back these two models is to offer its customers the classical sedan experience.

Hyundai Verna N Line:

After launching the new generation Verna sedan last year, Hyundai Motor is expected to update its sedan lineup with the introduction of the N Line version of City and Slavia rival. The Verna N Line is likely get the usual design tweaks seen in other N Line models from the Korean carmaker which includes the i20, Creta and Venue. The powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is expected to offer more fun for enthusiasts with few tweaks. The 1.5-litre tGDi petrol unit is capable of churning out 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Aura:

Hyundai may also update the Aura sub-compact sedan soon. It rivals the likes of Dzire and Amaze in the segment. Offered in petrol and CNG options, the Aura was launched back in 2019.

In terms of changes, expect the Aura get exterior design updates with introduction of new bumper and headlight units, new taillights and alloy designs. The interior is also expected to be updated a new infotainment and driver display screen. Hyundai may also introduce new features like 360 degree camera, an electric sunroof among other changes. Under the hood, the carmaker is likely to continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine.

First Published Date: