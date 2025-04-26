Maruti Suzuki confirms working on new SUV. What it could be?

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that they are working on a new SUV for the Indian market. They have not confirmed the name or where it will be positioned in the lineup. However, if we go by the spy shots, the brand is working on a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara . As of now, the brand has not revealed any launch timeline for the new SUV.

The new SUV from Maruti Suzuki is expected to be based on same platform as the Grand Vitara and it will also share the same set of engines.

The new SUV will be positioned between the Grand Vitara and the Invicto. The brand has been pushing itself slowly towards the premium segment. This is not the first time that Suzuki will be making a 7-seater vehicle; the brand already has a few models in the global market. Considering that there is a demand for 7-seater SUVs, it makes sense why Maruti Suzuki decided to go this way.

As expected, the new SUV will be sold only through Nexa dealerships which is Maruti Suzuki's premium line of dealerships. Once launched, the new SUV will go against Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Kia Carens.

At the rear, there would be a new set of LED tail lamps on the new SUV. (Insta/motoring_world)

Powering the new 7-seater SUV will be the same set of 1.5-litre petrol engines that are doing duty on the Grand Vitara. So, there would be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder mild hybrid petrol engine that is rated for 1.2 bhp and 137 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. On the other hand, the strong hybrid engine is a three-cylinder unit that is rated for 113 bhp and 122 Nm. It comes mated to only an eCVT automatic transmission. As of now, it is not known whether there will be an all-wheel drive and a CNG powertrain.

The spy shots have revealed that the new SUV will come with a design that is different than the Grand Vitara. There will be a new rear-end design with a new set of LED tail lamps, a rear bumper and a new overhang. Additionally, the wheelbase could be longer to open up more cabin space and there is also a possibility that the rear doors will be longer to make ingress and egress easier.

As of now, the interior of the SUV has not yet been spotted. However, we can expect it to get a slightly redesigned dashboard when compared to the Grand Vitara. There could be new colours for the cabin as well as dashboard.

