Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top features that make it stand out from competitors

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza , a subcompact SUV that stormed onto the Indian scene in 2016, was once the undisputed king of its segment, consistently topping sales charts. However, the automotive landscape is ever-evolving, and while the Brezza received an update in 2022, rivals like the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO haven't been resting on their laurels.

These competitors have benefitted from more comprehensive recent updates, propelling them forward in terms of perceived premiumness and features. Despite this, the Brezza remains a compelling option, boasting its own set of strengths. Let's delve deeper and discover what keeps the Brezza in the game against its increasingly sophisticated rivals.

Heads up display

The Brezza boasts a unique advantage in the sub-4m SUV segment: a heads-up display (HUD). This technology projects critical driving information directly onto the windshield, minimising the need to take your eyes off the road.

The HUD displays essential details like current speed, fuel level, gear selection (for automatic models), time, and mileage, keeping you informed and focused on the drive.

CNG option

Maruti secured a significant advantage in the subcompact SUV segment in early 2023 by introducing the Brezza as the first model to offer a CNG option. This fuel-efficient powertrain caters to cost-conscious buyers seeking lower running costs. While other sub compact SUVs like the Tata Nexon will also geta CNG variant, Maruti currently holds the upper hand.

The Brezza CNG comes in three variants – LXi, VXi, and ZXi – with a price range starting from ₹9.24 lakh to ₹12.15 lakh, making it an attractive option for budget-minded drivers.

Bigger engine

The Maruti Brezza relies on a single 1.5-liter K15C petrol engine for propulsion. This four-cylinder unit, a mainstay in Maruti's lineup, offers a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. It generates 102 bhp of power and 137 Nm of torque, figures that position the Brezza squarely within the subcompact SUV segment.

Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of up to 20.15 kmpl for the manual transmission variant, a number that might appeal to drivers seeking economical operation. The engine comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an updated six-speed automatic transmission, catering to preferences for control or convenience.

More fuel efficient automatic option

The Maruti Brezza offers a single engine option: a 1.5-liter petrol engine. This engine can be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The automatic transmission incorporates Maruti Suzuki's smart-hybrid technology, which focuses on improving fuel efficiency compared to the manual variant. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 19.8 kmpl for the automatic variants of the Brezza.

It's worth noting that competitors in the subcompact SUV segment offer a range of engine and transmission options. The Tata Nexon, for example, boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.18 kmpl for its automatic variant (AMT) and 17.01 kmpl for its dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a claimed mileage of 18.2 kmpl, while the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue come in with figures of 18.4 kmpl and 18.3 kmpl, respectively.

Boxy design

Unlike some competitors that have embraced a bolder, more sculpted aesthetic with sharp creases and sloping rooflines like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Kia Sonet, the Maruti Brezza retains a classic, boxy SUV silhouette.

This translates to a clean and uncluttered design that some might find more timeless. It further features wraparound LED taillights and the option for dual-tone alloy wheels, which add a touch of modern flair.

