Maruti Brezza CNG launched, promises 25.51 kms per kilometre. Check full prices

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG was officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of 9.14 lakh in the base LXi variant, going up to 12.05 lakh for the ZXi Dual Tone variant. The Brezza is now the first sub-compact SUV in the market here to also be offered with CNG technology and the move once again points to how much Maruti Suzuki is emphasising the alternate fuel technology.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2023, 15:15 PM
In an official press statement, Maruti Suzuki informed that the Brezza CNG offers a mileage of around 25.51 kilometers per kilo of fuel and that the kit is offered in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Dual Tone. In the upper variants, Brezza will continue to offer features such as electronic sunroof, cruise control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Keyless Push Start, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza price list 
  
Variant 
LXi S-CNG 9.14 lakh
VXi S-CNG 10.49 lakh
ZXi S-CNG 11.89 lakh
ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone 12.05 lakh
 All prices are ex-showroom

The updated Brezza was launched last year and has seen a phenomenal success in the closely-fought sub-compact SUV space. It has an absolutely new exterior design language and gets several features additions and updates. Under the hood is an updated 1.5L dual jet, dual VVT engine which puts out 103 hp and offers 138 Nm of torque. In CNG mode, Brezza offers 121.5 Nm of torque and has max power of around 87 bhp. Brezza is also available in both manual as well as automatic transmission options although the CNG version, on obvious lines, will only come with manual gearbox.

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

With the launch of Brezza CNG, Maruti Suzuki now has 14 models in its lineups that also pack in a CNG kit. “We are confident that the hot and techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, adding that CNG technology is continuing to gain larger acceptance from buyers. “At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24% of overall sales. And CNG sales for hot-selling models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57% and 41% of total model sales, respectively."

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 15:04 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Brezza CNG
