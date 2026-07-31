Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Skoda Kylaq top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features
The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Brezza rivals the Skoda Kylaq with turbo-petrol performance, modern features and competitive pricing, starting at ₹7.39 lakh against the Kylaq's ₹7.59 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Brezza, which is one of the most popular products in the sub-4m SUV space. However, it faces stiff competition from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and others. The Skoda Kylaq is the more performance-oriented sub-4m SUV in the space, and with the introduction of the Boosterjet engine in the Brezza, the Kylaq is a fitting rival. Let’s see how these two sub-4m SUVs fare against each other:
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Skoda Kylaq: Engine
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Boosterjet engine producing 109 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
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The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine producing 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Skoda Kylaq: Features
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is equipped with a host of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, an Arkamys sound system with support for more than 35 apps and Alexa integration. Other additions include ventilated front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter and a wireless phone charger with a cooling pad, among others.
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The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, offers a host of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, LED taillamps, a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way power adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, touch-based automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and advanced connected-car features, among other features.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Skoda Kylaq: Price
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is being offered at an introductory price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kylaq is being offered at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.59 lakh.
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