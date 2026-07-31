Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Skoda Kylaq top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Brezza rivals the Skoda Kylaq with turbo-petrol performance, modern features and competitive pricing, starting at ₹ 7.39 lakh against the Kylaq's ₹ 7.59 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Boosterjet engine producing 109 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine producing 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Skoda Kylaq: Features

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is equipped with a host of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, an Arkamys sound system with support for more than 35 apps and Alexa integration. Other additions include ventilated front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter and a wireless phone charger with a cooling pad, among others.

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The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, offers a host of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, LED taillamps, a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way power adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, touch-based automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and advanced connected-car features, among other features.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Skoda Kylaq: Price

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is being offered at an introductory price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kylaq is being offered at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.59 lakh.

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