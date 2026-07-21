Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift spotted undisguised in top-spec ZXi+ trim; Gets ventilated seats and ambient lighting

Maruti Suzuki ’s Brezza facelift has surfaced completely undisguised again in a video posted on Instagram showing the SUV in its top-spec ZXi+ trim ahead of its launch on July 24. After the earlier sighting of the base variant, this new video gives a better look at the higher-end version of the compact SUV. It confirms a newer exterior treatment, a longer feature list inside and the same familiar overall shape that has made the Brezza one of Maruti Suzuki’s most important models.

Exterior updates

The ZXi+ trim seen in the video appears to carry a more premium look than the base version we reported about earlier. The front gets a smoked chrome grille, which gives the SUV a slightly darker and more upmarket appearance. Silver accents are also visible on the lower parts of the body, including the skirts and bumpers.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift spied undisguised in base trim ahead of launch

There are also some functional changes at the front. The fog lamp design has been revised, and front parking sensors have now been added. These changes suggest Maruti Suzuki is using the facelift to add both visual updates and practical improvements, especially on the better-equipped variants.

On the side, the SUV stands out with a new diamond-cut alloy wheel design finished in dual tone. This should help the top-spec trim look distinct from the lower variants and give the facelift a more polished road presence.

Cabin changes

The biggest changes appear to be inside the cabin. The new Brezza facelift in ZXi+ trim is seen with ambient lighting on the door cards, which should add some visual appeal at night. A larger touchscreen is also present, and it now comes with voice-enabled Alexa support.

Maruti Suzuki has also added several convenience features to the updated SUV. These include a sunglass holder, a sunroof, an updated front centre armrest, a Qi2 wireless charger and ventilated seats. Together, these features point to a stronger push on comfort and technology, particularly for buyers looking at the higher variants.

The cabin changes appear focused on making the Brezza feel more competitive in the compact SUV segment. While the basic layout is expected to remain familiar, the added features should help the facelift feel more modern than the outgoing version.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for updated Brezza ahead of July launch

Three days to launch

With the launch scheduled for July 24, the Brezza facelift is now almost fully revealed through these videos. The Brezza has continued to be a strong performer for Maruti Suzuki and remains a regular name among India’s best-selling cars. For a model that last received a major update in 2022, the facelift arrives at an important time as rivals continue to move forward with newer kit and fresher designs. Bookings have commenced, and the carmaker appears all set to introduce the new compact SUV.

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