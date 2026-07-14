Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for updated Brezza ahead of July launch

Maruti Suzuki India has commenced bookings for the updated Brezza ahead of its scheduled launch on July 23. You can reserve the compact SUV by paying a booking amount of ₹11,000. The upcoming Brezza is a mid-life update of the current-generation model and is expected to receive changes to its exterior design, interior and powertrain.

What to expect?

The first teaser released by Maruti Suzuki hints at styling revisions at the front, while the overall shape of the SUV remains unchanged. The refreshed model could also feature redesigned alloy wheels, updated front and rear bumpers, and revised LED lighting elements.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki New Brezza ₹8.90 Lakhs - 14 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹11,700/ month Check Eligibility Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹8.26 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹10,800/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Mahindra New Bolero ₹10 Lakhs - 12 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING BMW New iX ₹1.45 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,89,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Audi New A3 ₹39 Lakhs - 45 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹51,000/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING MG New Astor ₹11 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility

The cabin is also expected to receive feature additions. While Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the complete equipment list, the updated Brezza is likely to get ventilated front seats and a powered driver's seat on higher variants. Existing features such as the electric sunroof, head-up display, 360-degree camera and touchscreen infotainment system are expected to continue.

Under the hood, the refreshed SUV is expected to introduce a turbo-petrol engine, replacing the existing naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol unit in select variants. The new powertrain is likely to be offered with manual and automatic transmission options. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to continue offering a CNG version of the Brezza, although the company has not officially confirmed the powertrain lineup.

Also Read : Nissan Tekton vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris spec comparison: price, engine, features

The Brezza is one of Maruti Suzuki's highest-selling SUVs in India. The company recently said the model has completed 10 years in the Indian market and has crossed cumulative sales of 1.4 million units since its debut. Prices of the updated Brezza will be announced at the time of launch on July 23. It will continue to compete with rivals including the Hyundai Venue, one, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: