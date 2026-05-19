2026 Honda City facelift interior spotted, will get 360-degree camera, ventilated seats and more

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the City facelift on the 22nd of May. The sedan has already started reaching dealerships, and several things have been confirmed. The interior of the new City was also spotted.

2026 Honda City cabin and features

The dashboard has been redesigned with a revised AC panel, a new touchscreen infotainment system that is larger and looks a bit aftermarket. The switch for the hazard lights has been repositioned, and Honda has introduced ventilated seats in the City now. We would have to wait for the official launch of the City to confirm what else the brand is adding.

The new City will boast ventilated seats for the front occupants. (X / adityalala2000)

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2026 Honda City exterior

The 2026 Honda City adopts a sharper and sportier design language, with styling cues seemingly inspired by the globally available Honda Prelude. Up front, the sedan gets sleeker LED headlamps featuring a refreshed lighting signature, while the integrated DRLs extend across the fascia to create a connected appearance.

The grille has also been redesigned, replacing the current mesh-style pattern with horizontal slats for a cleaner look. Honda has further revised the bumper by removing the C-shaped fog lamp surrounds and adding slimmer air intakes that lend the sedan a more aggressive stance.

As this is a mid-life facelift, the overall profile remains largely unchanged. However, the car was seen parked on newly designed black alloy wheels. The sedan continues to feature its sloping roofline, body-coloured door handles, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

At the rear, the taillamp design retains its original shape but now gets updated internal elements along with a smoked-effect finish for a more premium and modern appearance.

Honda City specs

As this is expected to be a mid-life facelift, the Honda City is unlikely to receive any mechanical revisions. The sedan will continue with the current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic. Meanwhile, the City Hybrid is also expected to retain its 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine setup, which delivers a combined output of 125 bhp and 253 Nm.

Honda City price

The Honda City currently starts at ₹11.99 lakh and goes up to ₹16.07 lakh, while the hybrid variant is priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming facelift is likely to bring a marginal price hike, although the final increase will depend on the scale of updates and feature additions.

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