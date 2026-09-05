Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: prices and specs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: Where does the new car need the most improvement? The biggest opportunity may not be outright performance. The current Baleno’s fundamental strengths are already well understood. A more polished cabin, a larger touchscreen, additional convenience features and modern styling could do more to refresh its appeal. Safety perception is another area where buyers may continue to compare it closely with rivals, particularly products carrying higher Bharat NCAP ratings. In other words, the facelift does not necessarily need to make the Baleno faster. It needs to make the overall ownership experience feel more up to date.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: Why the Baleno remains practical in 2026 The Baleno’s dimensions explain a lot about its appeal. It measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and 1,500 mm in height, while its wheelbase measures 2,520 mm. Boot capacity is 318 litres, and the turning radius is 4.85 metres. Those figures give the Baleno a useful middle ground. It remains compact enough for busy urban roads and parking spaces, while the wheelbase provides reasonable rear-seat room. That practicality has helped the car survive a decade of changing buyer preferences. But the market around it has changed significantly since 2015, and increasingly, buyers are looking for crossovers rather than conventional hatchbacks. The Baleno engine puts out around 88 bhp of power and there's 113 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: CNG broadened the Baleno’s appeal Maruti Suzuki added the Baleno S-CNG later in 2022. The CNG version uses the same 1.2-litre engine but produces 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm, with a five-speed manual gearbox. Claimed efficiency stands at 30.61 km/kg. The factory-fitted CNG system expanded the Baleno’s appeal to high-mileage users without forcing them into a conventional entry-level hatchback. For someone covering 1,500-2,000 km a month, the lower running cost can justify the higher purchase price. The compromise is packaging. The 55-litre water-equivalent CNG tank affects the way the car can accommodate the usual spare-wheel arrangement. Still, the addition strengthened one of the Baleno’s biggest traditional advantages: efficiency while maintaining premiumness.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: The 2022 model changed the technology equation The new Baleno brought several major additions. There was a Head-Up Display, a 360-degree camera, Suzuki Connect and a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen. Higher variants received LED projector headlamps and distinctive LED daytime running lights, while rear AC vents improved the experience for passengers. The technology package helped the Baleno appear considerably more expensive than its mechanical specification suggested. That remains an important part of the model’s identity today. The Baleno has rarely tried to win buyers with outright performance. Instead, it has relied on a strong everyday package and equipment that makes the car feel more sophisticated than its price suggests.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: The second-generation car arrived in 2022 Maruti Suzuki launched the second-generation Baleno on February 23, 2022. The programme involved more than ₹1,150 crore of investment with suppliers. The underlying philosophy remained familiar: compact dimensions, a roomy cabin, a large boot, efficient petrol power and NEXA positioning. But the second generation was far more ambitious with technology. Maruti introduced its “Crafted Futurism" design language and turned the Baleno into one of the most feature-heavy cars in its segment. That was important because the premium hatchback category was no longer simply about offering more space than an entry-level car. Buyers increasingly expected connected technology, larger displays and features normally associated with more expensive vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: The Baleno RS showed there was more The Baleno RS was effectively the performance-oriented experiment within the range. It used a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine producing around 101 bhp and 150 Nm, paired with a manual gearbox. Compared with the regular Baleno, it was far more interesting for an enthusiastic driver. Yet it never became a high-volume model and was eventually discontinued as Maruti moved towards stricter emissions regulations and a simplified portfolio. That is worth remembering as the facelift approaches.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: 2019 added efficiency and a little more sophistication The first-generation Baleno received a significant update in early 2019. The exterior was revised with a redesigned front end, a wider-looking grille treatment and new 16-inch alloy wheels, while the interior also received updates. More importantly, Maruti introduced the 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology. The system used idle start-stop and energy regeneration to improve efficiency, making the Baleno one of the early premium hatchbacks in India to adopt mild-hybrid technology. The facelift therefore followed the same basic rule that had helped the car succeed in the first place: improve what customers care about without fundamentally changing the whole proposition.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: Sales milestones started arriving rapidly The Baleno crossed 4.5 lakh cumulative sales by September 2018. In June 2019, it crossed six lakh domestic sales in just 44 months, which was a record pace for Maruti at the time. By November that year, more than 6.5 lakh customers had bought the hatchback. By its fifth anniversary in 2020, cumulative sales had crossed eight lakh. The Baleno had become an example of how Maruti could successfully move upwards in the market without abandoning the qualities that made its mainstream cars popular. That is the template the company would continue developing with later NEXA products.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: The market quickly voted in favour of the Baleno The Baleno’s success came from a combination that was difficult for rivals to ignore. It was well equipped without becoming prohibitively expensive and backed by the Maruti ownership network. By October 2016, domestic sales had crossed one lakh units, while exports had reached 33,800 units. By 2017, the Baleno had entered India’s top five best-selling cars. For a premium hatchback, that was a more than ordinary result. It suggested that Indian buyers were willing to move beyond Maruti’s traditional entry-level products, provided the company gave them sufficient reason.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: The Baleno was also a global manufacturing project There was another reason the 2015 Baleno mattered to Suzuki. The hatchback was manufactured at the company’s Manesar facility in Haryana for the global market. In early 2016, Suzuki began exporting India-built Balenos to Japan, making the model the first Maruti Suzuki product exported to that market. Suzuki also planned exports to more than 100 countries. That turned the Baleno into more than a domestic premium hatchback. It became an important demonstration of India’s ability to manufacture Suzuki products for international markets. For Maruti, the Baleno was therefore simultaneously a product strategy, a premium-brand experiment and a global manufacturing programme.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: What made the 2015 Baleno different? The first modern Baleno arrived with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel, with five-speed manual transmissions and a petrol CVT option. The petrol produced around 84 bhp, while the diesel developed around 75 bhp. But its engine output was never the main story. The Baleno offered a spacious cabin, a large boot and a more sophisticated exterior, while features such as dual airbags and ABS were standard. Apple CarPlay was also highlighted by Maruti as a segment-first feature in India at the time. Efficiency gave the package another advantage, with the petrol manual rated at 21.4 km/l and the diesel at 27.39 km/l. Maruti had taken its traditional formula and given it more premium packaging.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: The second Baleno was built for a very different purpose The modern Baleno made its international debut at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show and was launched in India on October 26 that year. India was the first market to receive the global production version, but the launch timing was arguably even more important than the nameplate’s international role. Maruti Suzuki had launched its NEXA premium retail channel in July 2015, with the S-Cross as its first model. The Baleno became the second. This was therefore part of a much bigger experiment. Maruti wanted to retain the strengths that made its cars easy to buy and own, while offering customers a more premium product and retail experience. The Baleno became the car that would test whether that strategy could work at scale.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: Where it all began The Baleno has become almost synonymous with Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback strategy, but the name itself is much older than the car most Indian buyers know today. Before the current hatchback arrived, the Baleno name was used for a sedan launched in India in 1999. It was positioned above Maruti’s mainstream products and competed with the likes of the Honda City, Mitsubishi Lancer and Opel Astra. That first attempt did not work. The sedan was expensive, partly because of its relatively high imported content, and even localisation and price reductions could not turn it into the success Maruti wanted. The Baleno name disappeared in 2007. It would return eight years later in a completely different form, and this time, the formula would prove far more successful.