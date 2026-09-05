Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched starting at 6.09 lakh; Gets ventilated seats and ADAS

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Baleno in India at a festive introductory price of ₹6,09,990 (ex-showroom). The updated premium hatchback retains its familiar proportions, but gains revised styling, new safety technology, additional cabin features and a new Z-series petrol engine.

Design

The Baleno gets a redesigned front section with a wider grille featuring 3D detailing and horizontal chrome elements. A revised sculpted bumper and lower grille further differentiate the facelift, while a new chrome fender garnish adds to the exterior detailing.

The car continues with its LED daytime running lights and now gets a shark-fin antenna. Maruti Suzuki is offering the Baleno in seven colour options, including the new Enigmatic Teal shade.

The hatchback measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and 1,530 mm in height, with a 2,520 mm wheelbase.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift LIVE launch and latest updates: prices and specs

Improved safety

One of the most significant additions is a Level 2 ADAS package using a combination of radar and camera-based systems. The suite includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and prevention, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, forward collision warning and vehicle sway warning.

Other safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme, hill hold control, emergency stop signal, reverse parking sensors and three-point seat belts with reminders. TPMS has also been introduced on the updated Baleno.

More features in the cabin

The cabin gets a Dual-tone treatment with piano-black detailing and leatherette upholstery. Ventilated front seats are claimed to be a first for the segment.

The feature list also includes a Clarion premium sound system, a Qi-certified wireless smartphone charger with active cooling, a 360-degree camera and a head-up display.

A 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Suzuki Connect system adds more than 40 connected-car functions covering vehicle security, trip information, alerts and remote operations.

New powertrain

The facelift is powered by Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine. It produces 82 bhp and 112.4 Nm, with idle start-stop technology and Dual VVT.

The engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an Auto Gear Shift automatic transmission. Claimed fuel efficiency stands at 23.80 km/l for the manual and 24.77 km/l for the AGS, representing improvements of 6.4% and 7.9% respectively over the outgoing model.

The Baleno S-CNG also gets the Z12E engine with a five-speed manual gearbox and claims 33.61 km/kg.

New accessory packs

Maruti Suzuki is also offering two accessory collections. The Elegrande package focuses on understated exterior detailing, while the Novo-Spirit collection is aimed at giving the Baleno a sportier and more distinctive appearance.

At the launch, Maruti Suzuki also highlighted the model's sales contribution, stating that the Baleno has accounted for one out of every three premium hatchbacks sold in India.

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