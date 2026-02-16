Jeep Meridian Track Edition launched starting at 35.95 lakh

Jeep India has added a new limited-run variant to its Meridian SUV, introducing the Track Edition at ₹35.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4x4 version is priced at ₹37.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants require an additional ₹9,200 AXS pack. The Track Edition is based on the Meridian Overland and gets a few cosmetic tweaks alongside a functional cabin update. However, the SUV does not feature any mechanical changes.

Sliding second row introduced

The main update is a 140 mm sliding function for the second-row seats. This allows passengers to move the bench forward to ease access to the third row or adjust legroom distribution between rows. The company says the change responds to customer feedback around space flexibility.

Exterior differentiation

Visually, the Track Edition can be identified by:

Piano Black treatment on the grille and exterior elements

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Dark Espresso grille with Neutral Grey accents

Track edition badging and hood decal

These changes are limited to styling.

Interior treatment

Inside, the SUV gets a dual-tone Tupelo upholstery theme with suede inserts and quilted detailing. Dark Espresso highlights and Piano Black trim pieces have been added across the cabin. Track Edition branding is visible on select surfaces and floor mats.

Powertrain and equipment list

The SUV continues with the 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine producing 170 hp and 350 Nm. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and offered in 2WD and 4WD forms. The Selec-Terrain traction management system remains available.

Equipment levels are unchanged from the Overland variant and include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated powered front seats, premium audio system and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Bookings for the Meridian Track Edition are now open across India.

