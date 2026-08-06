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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles E3 Electric.ai Trion Launched Starting At 1.19 Lakh, Gets 165 Km Range

E3 Electric.AI Trion launched starting at 1.19 lakh, gets 165 km range

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2026, 15:24 pm
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  • E3 Electric.AI has launched the Trion electric scooter range in Bengaluru with AI-based connected technology, modular architecture, and up to 165 km range.

E3 Trion
The E3 Trion electric scooter range has been launched with AI-based connected features and a modular battery platform.
E3 Trion
The E3 Trion electric scooter range has been launched with AI-based connected features and a modular battery platform.
E3 Trion
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility

E3 Electric.AI has entered India’s passenger electric scooter market with the launch of the Trion range in Bengaluru. The lineup is priced starting at 1,09,999 for the C1x variant, while the C2 costs 1,19,999 (both ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The startup says the new scooter platform combines AI-based connected features, modular engineering, and a focus on everyday commuting needs.

Trim options and range

The Trion range is available in three trim options, each aimed at a different use case. The C1 comes with a 2.3 kWh removable battery, which can be charged at home, at work, or at public charging stations. The C1x gets a 3 kWh fixed battery and claims an IDC-certified range of 165 km.

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Last but not least, the C2 trim sits at the top of the lineup and is the performance-oriented model. It has a claimed top speed of 82 km/h and can do 0-40 km/h in 6 seconds in Sport mode. Eco and Power modes are available on the C1 and C1x, while only the C2 owners will get to enjoy the Sport mode.

The scooter supports the Type 7 Open Charging Standard, and the company claims 10 minutes of charging can add up to 10 km of range.

Connected technology and smart features

A key highlight of the Trion is its connected technology stack. E3 Electric.AI says the scooter runs on its E3 CommandCenter platform, which combines onboard IoT hardware with cloud connectivity.

The system is designed to monitor vehicle health, predict issues before they become breakdowns, support proactive service, and deliver software updates over time. The scooter is also OTA-ready, allowing future software updates.

The Trion gets a 5-inch LCD, and riders can also use their smartphone as an instrument cluster. Navigation can be displayed directly on the phone, while connected features include charging information, live vehicle data, remote battery monitoring, geo-fencing, dashcam support, SOS assistance, and AI-based diagnostics.

E3 Trion
Rear three-quarter view of the E3 Trion electric scooter showcasing its signature LED tail lamps.
E3 Trion
Rear three-quarter view of the E3 Trion electric scooter showcasing its signature LED tail lamps.

Chassis, motor and hardware

The E3 Trion is built on the TriaxisFrame modular platform, which has been designed to support multiple body styles and future product variants. The platform uses lightweight, high-strength steel, and the company claims it reduces structural stress by 60 per cent while placing special emphasis on chassis stiffness.

The scooter rides on 14-inch wheels and uses a PMSM hub motor. Unlike many hub motor setups, the motor has been designed to be serviceable, allowing it to be removed from the wheel during puncture repairs or maintenance.

Practicality and safety

The Trion offers 52 litres of total storage across the under-seat compartment, floorboard, and glove box, and also includes a bottle holder for added convenience.

The scooter gets dual projector LED headlamps, parking modes for both front and rear, cruise control, and AutoHold functionality. E3 Electric.AI says the ergonomics have been developed around Indian commuting needs, with a focus on comfort, visibility, and ease of use.

The Trion will be offered in Solar Red, Misty Green, Graphite Grey, Nova Blue, Teal Blue, and Luna White. Accessories such as a backrest, helmet, phone holder, and ladies’ footrest will also be available.

Speaking about the launch, Sanjeev P., Founder & CEO of E3 Electric.AI, said, "Every problem that's held Indian families back from going electric - range anxiety, safety, service, cost- is something we designed around from day one. We didn't want to build just another electric scooter; we set out to build an electric scooter where predictive intelligence is core to the architecture. The E3 Trion has been crafted keeping Indian families in mind, where daily commuting demands reliability, practicality, and peace of mind."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2026, 15:23 pm IST

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