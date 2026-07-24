Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launched in India at 7.39 lakh with turbo-petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza facelift in India at an introductory starting price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated compact SUV receives design revisions, additional features, a new turbo-petrol engine option and a new automatic transmission, while the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues to be offered.

Refreshed design and feature-packed cabin

The Brezza facelift gets a revised front fascia featuring a smoked chrome grille and a bolder bull bar, giving it a more upright appearance. Maruti Suzuki has also introduced two new exterior paint options, Beige and Orange, adding to the SUV's colour palette.

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Inside, the cabin has been updated with several new features. It now comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery and an upgraded Arkamys sound system with support for more than 35 apps and Alexa integration. Other additions include ventilated front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter and a wireless phone charger with an integrated cooling pad.

Turbo-petrol joins the lineup

One of the biggest updates is the introduction of a new turbo-petrol engine that develops 109 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a new six-speed automatic transmission. Maruti Suzuki claims the turbo-petrol version delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.47 km/l.

The existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine remains part of the lineup and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.09 km/l. Maruti Suzuki has also updated the CNG version of the Brezza with a new underbody-mounted CNG tank. The company claims the CNG variant returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.90 km/kg.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Variants, Features, Colours

Safety and accessories

On the safety front, the Brezza facelift retains its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Safety equipment includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Customers can also choose between two factory-fitted accessory package: Terrascape and Metroscape. While the Terrascape package is aimed at buyers looking for a more rugged appearance, the Metroscape package focuses on a more urban styling theme.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift continues to compete in the compact SUV segment against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros.

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