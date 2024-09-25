Maruti Dzire facelift sedan: Five big changes expected

After the new Swift , Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for its next big facelift launch this year. All eyes on how the upcoming Dzire 2024 sub-compact sedan shapes up as it awaits for the first major update since the existing version was launched nearly eight years ago. It is the most popular sedan in India in terms of sales numbers and is also one of the longest-surviving model in the market without significant facelifts in almost a decade.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift is expected to be introduced this year, possibly during the festive season, as the carmaker continues to conduct road tests before official launch. The Dzire will renew its rivalry in the sub-four metre segment with the likes of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. Dzire's success, especially in the commercial space, has helped it to remain on the list of the top 10 cars sold in India every month. In its new avatar, the Dzire is likely to be a lot more premium than its predecessor. Here is a look at some of the biggest changes expected in the upcoming sedan.

Maruti Dzire 2024: Engine, transmission

Maruti Suzuki is expected to use the same 1.2-litre Z Series naturally aspirated petrol engine introduced for the first time in the new Swift hatchback. This will replace the older four-cylinder petrol engine that currently powers the sedan. The engine is capable of generating around 80 bhp of power and 112 Nm of peak torque. The carmaker is likely to offer both five-speed manual and five-speed automatic gearbox options for the new Dzire.

Maruti Dzire 2024: New features

As part of a major facelift, Maruti Dzire is expected to be offered with several new features. Since the model has not received any significant updates in the past few years, most of the features introduced in latest Maruti cars are expected to be included. One of the key features already confirmed is an electric sunroof, a first in the segment. Among others, the new Dzire could get wireless charging, automatic climate control, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, updated interior theme.

Maruti Dzire 2024: Enhanced safety features

Besides offering more premium features, the new Dzire is also expected take its safety quotient a notch higher. The sedan could be offered with features such as six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) among others.

Maruti Dzire 2024: Fresh design

In terms of looks, the new Dzire is expected to undergo major changes. Spy shots have hinted at a reworked front face which will have an updated bumper, new set of LED headlights and DRLs among others. At the sides, the sedan is likely to get bolder character lines along with alloy wheels with updated design. At the rear too, the new Dzire is likely to get updated LED taillight units and reworked bumper.

Maruti Dzire 2024: Increased fuel efficiency

The new engine to be introduced with the Dzire facelift sedan will help it improve its mileage. The new Swift, Maruti's first model in India to get the same 1.2-litre Z Series unit, saw its fuel efficiency improve by about 3 kmpl over the preceding version of the hatchback. It now offers up to 25.75 kmpl of mileage in the standard petrol variants. Maruti could also offer a CNG version of the sedan soon which is also expected to offer better mileage than the current version.)

