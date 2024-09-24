Tata Nexon turbo CNG launched, brags of bolstered power and more

Tata Nexon iCNG version was introduced in the Indian car market on Tuesday with the promise of more power than any other CNG-powered SUV available to customers here. The Nexon iCNG is priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹14.50 lakh )(ex-showroom). The Nexon is already available in petrol, diesel and electric versions and the introduction of CNG technology now completes the powertrain options on the hot-selling sub-compact SUV model.

Tata Nexon follows the likes of Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Altroz to go down the CNG route. Tata Motors says that its CNG-powered vehicles contribute to around 21 per cent of its overall sales in the market and this is a primary reason for the Nexon to now also come with the alternate fuel option. The Indian manufacturer, however, also underlines that while CNG may bring about benefits in terms of cost dynamics on the move, the Nexon CNG model goes above and beyond to offer a powerful drive as well as a feature-laden cabin.

Tata Nexon iCNG benefits from the same twin-cylinder setup that several of its siblings also have. This essentially puts two slim cylinders next to each other, allowing for more cargo area in the boot compared to what conventional setups allow. Additionally, the Nexon iCNG also boasts of 98 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful and peppiest CNG-powered vehicles around. Another first here is that the engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while also getting AMT option and direct-start on CNG.

How many variants of Tata Nexon iCNG?

Tata Nexon iCNG has been launched in eight broad variants, or personas as Tata Motors refers to these. Tata Nexon CNG is available in Smart (O), Smart +, Smart +S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative + and Fearless + PS.

What is the price of Tata Nexon iCNG?

Tata Nexon iCNG is priced between ₹9 lakhs and ₹14.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). The base Nexon Smart persona is at ₹9 lakhs, followed by ₹9.69 lakhs for Smart + and ₹10 lakhs for Smart +S.

Tata Nexon iCNG Pure persona is priced at ₹10.69 lakhs and ₹11 lakhs for Pure S. This is followed by ₹11.69 lakhs for Creative persona and ₹12.19 lakh for Creative +. The top-of-the-line Fearless + PS is at ₹14.50 lakh.

What are the feature highlights of Tata Nexon iCNG?

A look at variant-wise features on the Tata Nexon iCNG model.

Tata Nexon iCNG is fitted with a slew of convenience and comfort features. The list is highlighted by a touchscreen infotainment display on the dashboard, 10.25-inch all-digital driver display, 360-degree camera, leatherette seats, ventilated front seats and voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. All variants of Nexon CNG also come with six airbags as standard.

