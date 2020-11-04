Maruti Brezza tops sub-compact SUV sales, Kia Sonet beats Hyundai Venue

Sub-compact SUVs, one of the most over-crowded and fiercely competitive passenger vehicle segment in India, witnessed tight race between the rivals on sales in October. With more new entrants on the cards soon, like Nissan Magnite SUV, the segment is likely to see more competition than most other segments in coming days.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerged as the top-selling sub-compact SUV last month. Compared to September 2020, Maruti clocked more than 30 per cent rise in sales last month of its popular sub-compact SUV with 12,087 units sold. The new generation Brezza was launched earlier this year during the Auto Expo. Brezza was also among the top 10 selling cars in India in October, featuring at number nine on the list.

Maruti Vitara Brezza managed to beat Kia Sonet SUV to the top, despite the Korean carmaker's sub-compact SUV creating quite a stir since its launch in September. The number of bookings was the early indicator that Kia, after the success of Seltos, will consolidate its position in the market with the help of Sonet SUV. Kia's third offering in India clocked 11,721 units in first full calendar month, a rise of more than 25 per cent compared to September.

Kia Sonet's rise has been so meteoric that it has managed to eclipse Hyundai Venue SUV. The Venue, recently upgraded with the iMT technology, hoped to improve its figures with the latest technology and wide variety of options. However, Sonet seems to have edged out Venue in terms of popularity, at least for the time being. Hyundai sold 9,020 units of Venue SUV, a marginal rise from 8,469 units sold in September.

Despite having the best month in terms of sales in October, Tata Nexon SUV failed to make any difference to the list of top-selling sub-compact SUVs. With 6,882 units of sold last month, Nexon SUV has closed the gap with the top three in the segment. In September, Tata Motors sold a little more than 6,000 units of Nexon.

Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport secured the fourth and fifth spot as the top-selling sub-compact SUV in October. Both SUVs clocked more than 4,500 sales last month.

Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV, the newest entrant in the segment, sold more than 3,000 units in its first month. The Maruti Vitara Brezza spin-off was launched on September 23 at ₹8.40 lakh, and October was its first full calendar month.